She may have been diminutive in stature, but she was a giant to her many hundreds, if not thousands, of her “kids,” coworkers and friends in the local bowling world.
Today the local bowling community mourns the sudden loss of Lynda Lucas, who passed away this week.
Lynda became more involved in bowling when she ran Air Force tournaments while husband John was in the military overseas serving in the United Kingdom. She got her start in coaching the youth at the same time.
Lynda and John were longtime bowling coaches. They were a great team. John was recognized as the youth coach of the year in 1998 by the Indiana State Young American Bowling Alliance. They have had more than 150 kids in their youth programs in some years. Lynda was recognized as coach of the year in 2003.
But Lynda wasn’t just a coach to the kids. She was a mentor, friend and confidant and she had the earned trust of the many youth bowlers she supported.
In addition to being a coach for close to 50 years, Lynda had also served director of youth bowling and league coordinator for about 30 years. Most recently, Lucas had been manager of Heritage Lanes. In that role, in 2017 she was named General Manager of the Year by the Indiana Bowling Centers Association.
Under her and her husband’s leadership, Kokomo has always had a large contingent participate in the youth state championships each year. Kokomo bowlers have garnered many honors and championships and some have even made their way into the Kokomo Bowling Hall of Fame. It is no surprise that both Lynda and John found themselves inducted in 2008 and 2013, respectively. Son Eric is an accomplished bowler and coach and currently serves as the president of the City of Firsts USBC Association.
Today we take pause to remember Lynda who dedicated her life to others in the sport of bowling. Sincerest condolences go out to John and Eric who no doubt have deep holes in their hearts. You can be sure the bowling community will provide them with a well-spring of support.
