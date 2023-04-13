The City of Firsts USBC Hall of Fame will add three new members on Sunday, April 22 at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center. Elected this year were Ryan Mills, Matt Wallace and Nick Siefers.
Mills is the son of the late Charlie Mills, who was an avid bowler and the association manager from 2008-2011. As such, Ryan came up through our youth programs and was the recipient of the 1996 Kokomo Bowling Association scholarship. He has been an active youth coach for more than 10 years and has also coached the Kokomo High School bowling team for four of the last five years. Most recently he has been coaching middle school bowling since 2020.
The lefty has three 300 games to his credit and has a career-high series of 814 and a career-high average of 219. He has about 50 series of at least 700 and has captured a couple of City Tournament titles. He is also a regular competitor in the Indiana Open Championships. Ryan sets a great example for our youth and will be a popular addition to the Hall of Fame.
Wallace has been bowling since the turn of the century. He has three 300 games to his credit as well as an 802 and 804 series. He has rolled at least 60 700 series and has a career-high average of 217. He has five team actual City Tournament titles as well as one team handicap and a mixed doubles title. He regularly bowls in the state tournament and has rolled in some USBC Open Championships.
In 2016, Wallace just missed qualifying in the PBA Regional Tournament held in Kokomo finishing 25th of 55 participants averaging 209 for the seven games of qualifying. He has served four years on the City of Firsts USBC Board and takes great care of our bowlers working in the pro shop.
Siefers brings a long résumé of service to the bowling industry as well as top notch bowling performance. Siefers also came up through the youth bowling program and was the first Kokomo youth bowler to roll an 800 series. He accomplished that feat on May 30, 1998, with games of 210, 290 and 300. Yes, that means he rolled 23 strikes in a row for his last two games. Only current City of Firsts USBC President Eric Lucas managed to match Siefers performance as a youth 800 series bowler.
Siefers would roll four 300 games in Kokomo between 1998 and 2001 — all four before he turned 20 years old. His top average was 224 in the youth Junior-Major summer league. Siefers also coached in the youth leagues from 1995 to 2003. He was a member of the Kokomo Lumber team that won the team handicap title at the 2003 state tournament. Other members of that team were Wes Gamblin, Rick Bailey, Jim Mote and Bryan Ramberger. They are now all Hall of Fame members.
Siefers won numerous bowling scholarships including the KBA Don Lowry Memorial Scholarship for Youth, KWBA Kay Kelly Scholarship, Indiana Bowling Association Evan S. “Red” Stuart Scholarship and the Charles “Bud” Fridlin Scholarship and the YABA Bert Horner Scholarship. He was the 1999 Indiana Male Youth Bowler of the Year. Siefers bowled part time for Purdue and competed in Midwest amateur adult tournaments.
But Siefers is not just being honored for his bowling. He was an excellent student who hoped one day to become an astronaut. He went to Purdue, but changed his major to chemical engineering and graduated in 2003. He found the perfect way to stay engaged in bowling using his education. He started out as a design engineer for Columbia 300, one of the top brands in bowling balls. In 2007 he joined the United States Bowling Congress as a research engineer. It was at this time that he was involved in the USBC’s research on the System of Bowling and the physics of bowling ball dynamics and reaction and the effect on high scoring. He was the lead engineer and co-author of the ground-breaking 2008 USBC Ball Motion Study. You can find this report on the internet.
Later, Siefers joined 900 Global where he designed bowling balls from 2008-15. While working for 900 Global, Siefers would come back to Kokomo to be with family during the holidays. On at least eight of those occasions he gave a presentation/seminar on topics such as Designing Innovative Motion, Decoding Components of Ball Motion, Mass Properties and Drill Pattern Influence on Ball Motion, Lane Play and Oil Patterns, etc. Each year he also donated several bowling balls and accessories for raffles to support the same youth program from which he benefited.
Siefers left the bowling industry in 2020 as the Director of Operations for Global Manufacturing. His work résumé and experience indicates an ability to solve problems and improve performance through skill and discipline.
The induction and recognition event night will also recognize the association’s scholarship winners. Grace Gamblin won both the City of Firsts USBC Academic-weighted Scholarship and the Lucas Memorial Scholarship. Haydn Hunt won the City of Firsts USBC Bowling-weighted Scholarship. Ethan Ennis won the Tex and Sue Thornton Memorial Scholarship.
The 2021-2022 season Merit Award winners will also be recognized. The award for women’s highest average award goes to Holly Hood with a 191 average. Andrea Moore had the high game (290) and high series (724). The award for men’s highest average goes to Trent Marner with 225 and the high series award goes to Matt Wallace with 804.
The Youth Merit girls award goes to Marianna Hunt for her 172 average, 696 series and 267 game. The boys honors go to Carter Hunt with a 204 average, 756 series and 298 game.
Finally, 12 active bowlers will be honored in recognition of their 50-plus years of bowling in Kokomo.
It should be a great evening. If you would like to attend please contact any board member or contact Jenny Gamblin at 765-434-1115.
