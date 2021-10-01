The local club championships are in the books. Here are this year’s winners. You are going to see some new winners as well as some names that you will recognize. Congratulate them when you see them out on the course.
Brandon Steiner captured his first Chippendale championship with his fine rounds of 75 and 73 played from the white tees. Scott Robinson was five strokes behind. Tim Miller improved on last year’s score by one shot to repeat as champion for the Kokomo Country Club with rounds of 70 and 73. Brock Miller was only one stroke behind.
As reported earlier, Josh Kinney captured his first Wildcat Creek championship with his rounds of 74 and 75 eclipsing Avery Hayes by one stroke.
On the women’s side, Patty Parrett won Chippendale’s title with rounds of 87 and 82 for a 169 total. Arlene Earlywine was seven strokes back. The Kokomo Country Club women’s event was shortened to nine holes due to rain with Ellen Hart repeating as champion with her score of 42 besting Judy Snow by three strokes.
You can find all the other divisional champions listed below. Congratulations to all of our champions. Be sure to enter your club championship next year.
• Howard County: men — Brandon Hansen 137; Liberty Cup — Kokomo Country Club.
• Chippendale men: championship gross (white tees) — Brandon Steiner 148; championship net — Jay Davis 147; senior gross (white tees) — Mike Grant 155; senior net — Grant 145; super senior gross (white tees) — Mark Masariu 174; super senior net — Masariu 154; senior gold tee gross — Mike Parrett 163; senior gold tee net — Dale Hight 147; super senior gold tee gross — Parrett 163; super senior gold tee net — Hight 147.
• Chippendale women: gross — Patty Parrett 169; net — Arlene Earlywine 142; senior gross — Parrett 169; senior net — Earlywine 142.
• Kokomo CC men: championship gross — Tim Miller 143; championship net — Brock Miller 136; senior gross (blue tees) — Kevin Broo 152; senior gross (white tees) — Jerry Jackson 150; senior net — Fred Binder and Mike Miller 144; super senior gross — Jackson 150; super senior net — Binder 144.
• Kokomo CC women: gross — Ellen Hart 42; net — Judy Snow 35.
• Wildcat Creek men: championship gross (Gold Tees) — Josh Kinney 149; championship net — Avery Hayes 136; open gross (blue tees) — Jimmy Bales 179; open net — Bales 151; senior gross (white tees) — Bob Elkins 156; senior net — Greg Lorenz 151.
• Wildcat Creek women: gross (green tees) — Teresa McCarter 102; gross (silver tees) — Sandy Comerford 87.
RYDER CUP
The Americans dominated the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits from the start and never let up. They did not lose a single session of the event, propelling them to a record scoring win 19 to 9. Dustin Johnson became only the fourth player to record five wins with no losses. The last to do it was Francesco Molinari in 2018. Prior to that Larry Nelson accomplished the feat in 1979 and both Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson did it for the Americans in 1967.
The next Ryder Cup will be in Rome. Expect a totally different course setup to try to give the Europeans an advantage. However, the United States seems to have a great core of young players that should them a chance to win the cup on foreign soil. Europe will also have some new younger players as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey will have a tough time qualifying unless they improve their play.
LPGA BROADCAST
This weekend’s LPGA event will have a first. An all-women’s broadcast crew will handle the Shoprite LPGA Classic near Atlantic City, New Jersey. Cara Banks will handle the play-by-play with analysts Judy Rankin and Paige Mackenzie. Karen Stupples and Kay Cockerill will be the on-course reporters. Anyone that regularly watches the Golf Channel or women’s golf will recognize these names. Longtime NBC and Golf Channel producer Beth Hutter will be the producer for the event.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
