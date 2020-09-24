After being postponed from April due to the COVID pandemic, the City of Firsts USBC inducted three new members to its Hall of Fame on Sunday evening. Elite Banquet and Conference Center hosted about 100 attendees with a fine meal for those celebrating the honorees.
The 2020 inductees are Dennis Branch, Jill Shimer and Brad Slabaugh.
Branch
One of Kokomo’s top bowlers for many years, Branch also has served eight years on the Kokomo Bowling Association board.
Branch has four city tournament titles in the actual division and another in handicap. His 1988 singles actual score of 774 was the second highest singles score at the time. He added singles and all-events titles in 1994 and a team title in 1995.
Branch’s career high average in Kokomo was 208. He had the high average at the Eagles for the 1986-1987 season with a 180. He has one 300 game to his credit, rolled at Don Lowry Lanes (now Heritage Lanes) on Feb. 24, 2000. He has a number of 700 series to his credit including a 781, 778, 774 and a 773.
Branch rolled in the ABC/USBC national tournament on 12 occasions with a career average of 188 including an all-events score of 1874.
Shimer
Certainly one of the best ever Kokomo women bowlers, Shimer has a career high series of 765 and is one of the few Kokomo women bowlers with a 300 game. She also holds the Kokomo women’s highest ever average of 211 during the 2004-2005 season.
Shimer has racked up a collection of city titles. She has two mixed city team and two mixed city doubles titles. In the city tournament, she has accumulated three team titles, four doubles titles, a singles title and an all-events title.
She has averaged over 200 during five different seasons and over 190 in five additional seasons. All these accomplishments were achieved in only 14 bowling seasons!
Shimer also has had many notable tournament achievements including state titles in the four-person team event in 2003 and 2007 with teammates Annette Smith, Lisa Cook and Beth Stanley. She participated in four women’s USBC national events averaging 188 including an 1,834 in all-events in 2013. Her best finish was eighth place in doubles handicap in 2013. Shimer also bowled in two USBC Open Championships averaging 187.
Shimer has also given back to the game as a director on the local bowling association for six years.
Slabaugh
Slabaugh got his start in Kokomo’s youth leagues and is one of Kokomo’s best bowlers ever. He was the 1996 KWBA Kay Kelly Scholarship recipient and now gives back to the sport as a coach and local board member.
Slabaugh has racked up nine perfect 300 games as well as a career best 822 series as well as an 813. His career high average is 228. He has 14 other seasons with averages over 210 including four over 220. After election he added an 813 series.
He has two city tournament singles actual titles and three all-events actual titles including this year’s new record score of 2,206.
In 2002, Slabaugh and his partner Kenny Ballee won a state title and set a state tournament record with their 1,602 doubles handicap score. Slabaugh contributed a 770 actual series. He rolled a 782 in singles actual in the USBC Open Championships in Reno in 2016 for an 11th place finish and totaled 1,930 in all-events.
Other honors
Additionally, the City of Firsts USBC recognized the 2020 scholarship winners. Eastern graduate Brayden Utterback received the 2020 City of Firsts “bowling-weighted” scholarship as well as the “Tex” and Sue Thornton Scholarship. Utterback has bowled in the Saturday youth leagues for five years and competed in Indiana high school bowling for four years. His highest average was 193 and his high game was 280. Utterback also has three top-five finishes in the high school sectional tournament including a second-place finish this past season.
Haley Harbaugh received the 2020 City of Firsts “academic-weighted” scholarship. Harbaugh has bowled in the youth leagues for nine years and high school bowling for three years. Her highest average was 167 and high game was 247. Harbaugh was the sectional champion twice including this year where she also placed third at the regional, eighth at semistate and 17th in the state finals.
Merit award winners from the 2018-2019 season were also recognized. The 2018-2019 men’s high average was achieved by Trent Marner with his 224 average. Marner also captured the high series award with his 803. On the women’s side, Holly Hood captured all the awards with an average of 188 and a series of 696. Hood also had the highest women’s game with a 279.
