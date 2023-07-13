Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz put on an exhibition in last weekend’s United States Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
Starting the day tied with more-heralded Nasa Hataoka, it was the 25-year-old Corpuz who kept hitting clutch shot after clutch shot to win by three strokes with a final round 69 and a 9-under par total.
Although it was her first LPGA win, she played like an experienced veteran. Corpuz basically kept hitting fairways and greens and topped it off by making a few putts. The win was worth a record $2 million for Corpuz which more than doubled her $1.2 million career earnings prior to the win. Needless to say, her win was life-changing. With it comes a 10-year exemption into the U.S. Women’s Open and a five-year exemption into the other women’s majors.
She may not have the booming drives or the high-flying irons, but her precision and control and the new-found confidence from this win should propel her to more wins in the near future.
PGA TOUR PRIZES
As part of the PGA Tour effort to compete with LIV Golf, this year they have identified new “designated events” that have purses from $15 to $25 million. Also, the top players are committed to play in these top events as well as the majors meaning increased head-to-head competition which should be exciting for golf fans. Players get one opt-out which if they go beyond they will lose 75% of whatever Player Impact Program (PIP) monies they would earn.
Scottie Scheffler won more than $14 million last year on the PGA Tour. Tenth place went to rookie-of-the-year Cameron Young, who earned $6.5 million. In a Golf Digest article it stated that PGA Tour models and analysis showed that the 30th ranked player in the FedEx Cup standings will earn more than Young did in 2022. If Scheffler’s performance last year would have occurred this year, his haul would have been about $25 million.
It looks like golf is now getting closer to the other major sports such as football, baseball and basketball regarding earnings while noting that there are many more players across the top level of these other sports than there is in golf.
With the announced merger between the PGA Tour and LIV, it is not yet clear how that will impact the game. However, one thing should be sure, expect the game to continue to grow.
RANGE BALL ECON.
Have you ever thought of the economics of the golf range at your local course? I hadn’t either until reading a recent article on the internet.
Let’s say a golf course needs 10,000 range balls. On the low end they are about $9 per dozen so this is about $7,500 worth of golf balls. If the course replaces them every three years, it would cost them $2,500 per year. If the range uses balls lost by players instead of new range balls, this cost for balls goes way down or away completely.
If you have a busy range, you might need more than 10,000 balls or you might have to pick them up more frequently. If you pay someone $10 per hour to pick up the balls and it takes four hours to pick and clean them, that would total $40 each time they are picked up. If you do this three times a week for a season of 26 weeks this would be an additional cost over a above the balls themselves of another $3,120 for the year. If you picked them up every day the labor cost would rise to $7,280.
If we assume the worst case of picking them up every day, then we would have a total annual cost of up to about $10,000. If the course charges $10 for a bucket of 50 balls they would need to sell 1,000 buckets a year to break even or about six buckets a day. That’s a pretty low hurdle to jump. In fact, a busy driving range could result in $25,000 to $40,000 in revenue per year.
This is for the range at your local course. A TopGolf facility would look very different. They charge by the hour and serve a lot of food. They also accommodate many more players at one time. It is a more social environment than working on your game. TopGolf uses special balls with an ID transponder inside that allows players to accumulate points by landing in specific targets. The downside is that these balls only travel about 80% of the distance of a regular golf ball. So TopGolf costs would be higher but their revenues would be much higher also.
Recently, Wildcat Creek announced that it was installing 10 bays of Top Tracer range off to the side of the existing range. They will serve food and drink and could be open year-round. The Top Tracer range uses real balls and shows your ball flight on a computer screen like the Top Tracer you see on TV during a tour event. It will show you your launch data such as distance, curve, etc. They can even be used to play a simulated golf course so you can practice with a variety of golf shots to work on your entire game in a fun way.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
