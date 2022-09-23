The latest edition of the Presidents Cup is currently being contested. It will be a welcome relief from all the LIV golf discussions over the last few months. However, LIV did have a big impact on this year’s competition.
Henrik Stenson was to be the International team’s captain but when he joined LIV he was forced to give up that role and Trevor Immelman was appointed. The International team also lost several key players to LIV including Cameron Smith, Mark Leishman, Abraham Ancer and Louis Oosthuizen. The American team lost Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson (assuming he would have been picked), Bryson Dechambeau and possibly one or two more had they qualified.
Davis Love’s American team has to be a heavy favorite. It still has Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Max Homa and four other great players. But as we all know, anything can happen in golf. It should be a great spectacle with lots of energy. Can’t wait to watch the action.
TITANTIC THOMPSON
In trying to find past Indiana left-handed golf championship winners, I came across an article from the Evansville Courier from 1947 written by sports editor Daniel Scism. Scism stated “one of the greatest pressure golfers I ever saw was a lefty. His name was A.C. Thomas, better known as “Titanic.”
Some of you may have heard of Titanic Thompson whose real name was A.C. Thomas. He was a well-known gambler who knew how to take bets to his advantage and won millions in his lifetime. You can a find a May 1996 article from Golf Digest on the internet. Or if you are really interested in an attention-grabbing book, you might try “Titanic Thompson: The Man Who Bet on Everything” by Kevin Cook, the same author that wrote Tommy’s Honour about Young Tom Morris and Old Tom Morris of St. Andrews fame.
After I read the book I determined why Scism used the word “saw” in his quote. After reading the book, I learned that Thompson lived for a spell in Evansville and Scism likely saw him play there.
I like many of you might have heard of Titanic Thompson. But I didn’t know he naturally played golf left-handed. Thompson also learned to play very well right-handed which helped him win a lot of golf bets. You will certainly enjoy the book as it cited his many gambling exploits.
LEFTY CHAMPS
Based on the research cited above, I was able to determine all but four of the past State Lefty winners. The event was first held in 1937 in Richmond and was won by Muncie’s Jim Eatherly in a three-way playoff after a round of 83. That initial run of the tournament was held for four years and ended with WWII.
Then in 1963, Dick Greenwell from Evansville and Hank Culp from Mooresville, both left-handed golf professionals, helped organize what they thought was the first state lefties tournament along with Duane Streets, the newly elected president of the organization. That event was held in Indianapolis with Greenwell winning with a two-round score of 150. Greenwell would win again the next year with a score of 142 at Evansville’s Fendrich and Helfrich golf courses.
Scism, sports editor for the Evansville Courier, wrote about left-handed golfers on several occasions. He was also inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame in 1995. He cited the difficulties with the equipment and took much interest in other lefties. That was because Scism himself was a good left-handed golfer having won a regional “Southwestern” lefties event in 1963 with a score of 69 that was a precursor to the “first” state event in 1963. He also started the Evansville City Tournament in 1930.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
