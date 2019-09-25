I recently had an article reviewing Kokomo’s Evans Scholarship winners, the first of which was prominent local lawyer Dan May. This article and my next one will summarize May’s golf career.
He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964 at the age of 16. He caddied at the Kokomo Country Club, fulfilling the primary qualification for applying to be an Evans Scholar. May actually went to work at Delco and started in the mail room. Max Jackson was the department head. Jackson, father of golf standout Jerry Jackson, was a member of the Kokomo Country Club caddie committee. He saw something in May and made sure May applied for the Evans Scholarship.
As fine a golfer as Dan was — and is — he only played on the reserve (junior varsity) team his sophomore and junior years of high school and did not make the team as a senior. This was because of the strength of the golf team in those years with players like Tom Cooprider (golf pro), Tim Miller (another local standout), Dave DeLong, Jim Riley, Greg VanLue, Rick Seagrave and Steve Kroft (yes, Steve Kroft of 60 Minutes fame). May did add that out of the six times his reserve team played against the varsity team, the reserve team won every time.
May was awarded a four-year Evans Scholarship to Indiana University and made the IU golf team. He was a member of the 1968 Indiana University golf team that captured the Big Ten championship. Individually he finished 17th in the Big Ten in 1967 and 19th the next year. May did not make the team his senior year. He says his coach later apologized.
May stated that he had a “decent career.” Making the golf team as an Evans Scholar was significant. He was told that “we never had a scholar break an egg on the golf course.” Evans scholarships are not given based on golf ability. May was medalist (low score) at the 1966 Western Junior held at the IU course when he fired rounds of 70 and 70. In his first match play match he was eliminated even though he shot a nice round of 72. That medalist trophy includes names like Billy Casper, Rod Funseth, Hunter Mahan and other notable players. That’s pretty good company.
In the 1969 Publinx, May shot rounds of 75, 75, 75 and 77 to finish in 25th place nationally. Overall, May qualified for six USGA National Publinx championships (for players of public golf courses) believed to be the most by someone from Indiana. He made the cut in all but two. After his last Publinx and the negative experience he had in Portland with the firm greens, he decided to join the Kokomo Country Club which would prevent him from playing in the Publinx.
May was in the top-10 in two or three Indiana Amateurs and two Indiana Senior Amateurs. He has been a club champion at every course where he has been a member. He stated that people don’t know how good the golfers in Kokomo were back in the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. He tells the story of a tournament organized each year by PGA member Bill Miller from Fort Wayne. The format was a PGA member paired with a local partner. With Mal McMullen and Cary Hungate competing with players like Bill Grant Jr. and May, Kokomo won a lot and the last three events ever held.
Miller asked McMullen, “Who do you have from Kokomo this year?” McMullen replied, “It doesn’t matter. You can’t beat the guys from Kokomo.” Next year the tournament was cancelled.
Why did May go to law school? “I couldn’t make any money playing against those guys. There wasn’t any money in golf in the 1960s.” He was referring to players like Fuzzy Zoeller who could hit irons past May’s driver.
May would close by saying he was just a “75 shooter.” But he was better than that. He would go on to win four Howard County titles — in 1982, 1983, 1991 and 2005. I will point out that all his rounds in those events were below 75 except one which was a 76.
Look for part two of the article with a couple of great stories.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
