Former Howard County resident Ty Gingerich found out the hard way that his putter did not conform to the Rules of Golf.
Gingerich and fellow University of Cincinnati golfer Cole Harris were playing well in the United States Amateur Four Ball championship at the Country Club of Birmingham in Alabama. They qualified for match play with rounds of 66 and 65. In their quarterfinal match they were one down after 16 holes when play was suspended due to darkness.
Prior to resuming play in the morning, Gingerich was notified that his putter was non-conforming and that their team was disqualified. His putter was shortened in January so that he could use it as an armlock putter. He suspects this was when the split-grip was modified in such a way that the grips were less than the required minimum of 1.5 inches apart.
Since this wasn’t an intentional violation, he and his teammate were able to keep their quarterfinal results and medals. They are also exempt into next year’s championship.
Gingerich had his putter fixed and played Monday in the Korn Ferry Tour qualifier. He missed qualifying by one stroke with his 4-under par round of 68. Looks like there is a lot of great golf in his future.
ABRACADABRA
Gary Roberts passed on this tale of woe from one of his morning rounds.
Denny Cullison was playing with Roberts and Mike Mims on hole No. 11 at Wildcat Creek recently when something very unusual occurred. Cullison hit his tee shot about four feet behind a tree. Unfortunately for him, when he hit his second shot the ball ricocheted off the tree and hit him on the shoulder. But that is only the beginning of the story.
No one could see where the ball ended up. Did it fly out of bounds? After a three minute search they gave up looking for it. He decided not to play the rest of the hole.
When he got to the green and took off his hooded coat he noticed a bump. It was his golf ball. Apparently the ball bounced behind the hood and was stuck in his jacket. Gary wanted to know what the ruling should have been.
Assuming Cullison would have chosen to finish the hole, the good news is that there is no longer a two-stroke penalty for the ball hitting himself. (Too bad this wasn’t the case for Jeff Maggart at the 2003 Masters!) However, since the ball was not found after the search time limit, the ball would be deemed “lost.” Cullison could have played out hitting his fourth shot from where he hit his unfortunate second shot.
LIFE EXPECTANCIES
Golf courses age just like people. Their sharp definitive features start to sag. Grass dies. Native areas get out of control. Greens at the edge of bunkers get raised from all the splashing sand thrown on the greens over years of use. Irrigation and drainage equipment fails.
Terry Buchen produced a nice table for Golf Course Management — the official publication of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America — that shows the typical golf course infrastructure life expectancies. These “lifetimes” are a function of the climate where the golf course exists.
For our climate, here are some of the elements and typical life expectancies.
• Rebuild the greens: 15-50+ years.
• Regrass the greens or collars: 10-15 years.
• Rebuild tees: 15-20 years.
• Regrass tees: 10-15 years.
• Regrass fairways: 12-15 years.
• Rebuild bunkers: 15-20 years.
• Replace sand: 7-10 years.
• Replace pump station: 10-12 years.
• Replace drainage piping: 20-30 years.
So the next time you step up to a tee that is not flat, you should think about all the things that a golf course superintendent needs to do to keep your course in great shape.
NAIA GOLF
IUK’s Brandi Jones competed as an individual in the NAIA National Championship. After the first round was rained out on Tuesday, the tournament was cut from 72 holes to 54 holes. Jones shot rounds of 74 and 77 (151), missing the 36-hole cut by just a stroke.
Jones, who was the River States Conference medalist and player of the year, was the first IUK golfer to qualify for nationals.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
