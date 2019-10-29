University of Cincinnati golfer Ty Gingerich recently turned a negative into a big positive.
Gingerich, a freshman from Russiaville, was hoping to make the travel team to play in the Hoosier Invitational on Oct. 14-15. Unfortunately he missed out in the qualifying and looked for another way to compete to stay sharp.
Gingerich, who has played in several AmateurGolf.com competitions in the last few years, decided to enter the St. Augustine Amateur at the St. Johns Golf Club in Florida. So, Gingerich rushed to Florida, arriving at his hotel at 3 a.m. After four hours of sleep, he teed off at 9:18 a.m. He certainly wasn’t short of energy as he toured the course in a record score of 8-under par 62.
The next day, he made his first bogey, but still increased his lead from four to six strokes with a score of 67. After a final round 71, Gingerich had another title to his name.
If he keeps playing like this, he won’t have to worry about missing the next travel team.
CAMERON CHAMP
Who can forget the recent emotional win achieved by Cameron Champ while his grandfather was in hospice? As this article was being written, news reported the sad news that his grandfather had passed away. It was his grandfather who was responsible for getting Champ started in golf.
Look for Champ to use this as motivation for more victories in the near future.
NATIONAL LEFTIES
The National Association of Left-Handed Golfers Championship will be contested in Indianapolis next year from June 15-18. Hosting the event will be the Pete Dye’s Brickyard Crossing and the Donald Ross designed Broadmoor Country Club.
If you have been thinking about playing in this event, now is your chance without having to travel a great distance. You can visit www.nalg.org for more information.
LAST ARTICLE
This is the last article for the season. As always, if there is something you would like to see discussed here, drop me a note or catch me on the course. There is some great fall golf weather yet to come so be sure to take advantage.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
