The local club championships are in the books.
This year the American Legion held a club championship after an absence of six years. Unfortunately the weather intervened and the championship was based on nine holes. Rain also impacted the Kokomo Country Club championship as it was shortened to 27 holes.
Scott Robinson repeated as Chippendale’s champion as did Patty Parrett. Tim Miller captured all the actual divisions for the Country Club with his score of 5-over par 110. Dave Eikenberry was leading until he double-bogeyed hole No. 8 and then the rains came. Similarly, John Davison cleaned up all the net divisions. Ellen Hart captured yet another women’s club championship over last year’s champion Diane Pfeifer.
Brent McDonald won the first Legion club championship since 2012 with an even-par score of 35. Although there wasn’t a women’s club championship the leading contender would have been Anne Marie Balsbaugh, who was the non-college winner in the county championship as well as the women’s medalist in the Liberty Cup with a super round of even-par 70.
Sam Seagrave dominated this year’s Wildcat Creek club championship for his first title and Brandi Jones successfully defended her women’s title.
Congratulations to all of our champions. Be sure to enter your club championship next year.
• Howard County champions: men — Josh Maggard 152; women college — Brandi Jones 75; women non-college — Anne Marie Balsbaugh 79; Liberty Cup — Wildcat Creek.
• Chippendale men: championship gross (white tees) — Scott Robinson 152; championship net — Jay Davis 141; senior gross — Mike Parker 155; senior net — Davis; super senior gross — Parker; super senior net — Parker 145; senior gold tee gross — Jeff Thatcher 154; senior gold tee net — Clarence Pridemore 125; super senior gold tee gross — Thatcher; super senior gold tee net — Pridemore.
• Chippendale women: gross — Patty Parrett 173; net — Sally Masariu 136; senior gross — Masariu 176; senior net — Masariu; super senior net — Vickie Starbuck 138.
• KCC men: championship gross — Tim Miller 110; championship net — John Davidson 100; senior gross — Miller; senior net — Davidson; super senior gross — Miller; super senior net — Davidson.
• KCC women: gross — Ellen Hart 82; net — Linda Stegall 70.
• American Legion men: championship gross — Brent McDonald 35; championship get — Marcus O’Bryan 30.
• Wildcat Creek men: championship gross — Sam Seagrave 144; championship net — Josh Maggard/Jon Kelley 144; open gross — Matt Beeman 155; open net — Michael Rich 143; senior gross — Bob Elkins 148; senior net — Charlie Eytcheson 139.
• Wildcat Creek women: gross — Brandi Jones 77; net — Teresa McCarter 74; silver tee gross — Shirley Sutton 97; silver tee net — Georgia Dyer 72.
FEDEX CUP
Rory McIlroy captured the FedEx cup in the new format spotting the top qualifying players with strokes under par before teeing off. It did minimize all the confusion and wasted broadcast time going through scenarios as to what it was going to take for a player to win. It was straightforward to see who was leading for the FedEx Cup as the tournament progressed.
SOLHEIM CUP
Europe captured the Solheim Cup in dramatic fashion when captain’s pick Suzanne Petterson rolled in a 7-foot putt to complete a dramatic last-minute finish where Europe turned tied matches into wins to take the cup. Following play, Petterson, who now has a young child, announced that she was retiring from competitive golf. Golf fans will certainly miss her competitive fire.
STATE LEFTYS
Similar to last year, the State Leftys tournament was impacted by rain. Last year’s event was totally rained out at the Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth. This year was not much better as Plymouth received 5-7 inches of rain on Friday night rendering the course unplayable. The golf professional did arrange for the first round to be played at Rock Hollow in Peru. About 24 participants had a great time. The final round was rained out depriving those near the top from competing for the title.
Sid Miner, who has homes north of Indy, in Florida and in Montana, captured the championship title with a round of 75. Interestingly, while the tournament was going on, his home in Montana was in the middle of a 2-foot snowfall. Close behind Miner were this writer and Fort Wayne’s Dan Aufderheide with rounds of 76.
Due to the limited entries in the open division, the tournament director combined the open and senior divisions. This writer was the benefactor as I was named the senior champion even though I did not enter the Senior Division. The masters champion was Bob Wolf from Walled Lake, Michigan, with a fine score of 73.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
