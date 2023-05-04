Welcome to the 25th season of the golf column. How is that possible?
Anyway, local golfers have been active for a couple of months now with some cold and wind interspersed. It finally looks like winter is letting go of its grasp on spring as warming temperatures are finally here for a while.
A lot is happening in the world of golf. Already the hot John Rahm has set the record for annual PGA Tour winnings with over $14 million and that was even before we began the month of May. The LIV Golf League has made a number of golfers very rich but their ability to play in the majors will soon be limited unless the world ranking system is changed or the majors modify their qualification process.
Here is to hoping you have a great year in golf! As is customary, we begin by looking at last year’s top performances.
Here are the top 2022 performances by local players in tournaments sponsored by the PGA, IGA, IWGA or ISSGA.
IGA/PGA EVENTS
• Cary Hungate: 60. PGA Indianapolis Open at the Hawthorns (161); 1. Indiana PGA Pro/Am at Rock Hollow (65, with Ty Gingerich); 35. Indiana PGA Senior Open at Old Oakland (154); 22. Indiana PGA Fall Pro/Am at Hillview (70, with Brandon Hanson); 24. Indiana PGA Senior Professional Championship at Ackerman/Allen (154); 21. Indiana PGA Team at Kokomo Country Club (139, with Scott Steger).
• Jim Humphrey and Eric Tuchscherer: 51. Indiana PGA Pro/Am at Rock Hollow (83).
• Humphrey, Tuchscherer, Adam Waddell and Brian Harris: 20. Indiana PGA Four Man Team at Highland (66).
• Jim Humphrey, Tuchscherer, Mike Humphrey and Randal Smith: 23. Club Car Las Vegas Pro/Am at Paiute (236 points).
• Hungate, Tom Rethlake, Jeff Linkenhelt and Wesley Milburn: 28. Club Car Las Vegas Pro/Am at Paiute (232 points).
• Taylor Fletcher, Cameron Weddell, Alec Weddell and Kevin McClure: 2. Club Car Las Vegas Pro/Am at Paiute (268 points).
• Tim Holt, Brian Cossell, Steve Switzer and J.D. Young: 10. Club Car Las Vegas Pro/Am at Paiute (250 points).
• Chad Robbins and Chase Blodgett: 9. Indiana PGA Team at Kokomo Country Club (131).
• Jon Kelley: 6. Indiana Senior Team at Hillview (139, with Gary EuDaly); 5. Indiana Senior Match Play at Rock Hollow (qualified 8th with 76); 3. IGA Senior Amateur at Ackerman/Allen (145).
• Kevin Broo: 9. Indiana Senior Match Play at Rock Hollow (qualified 12th with 79); 56. Indiana Senior Amateur at Ackerman/Allen (165).
TOP ISSGA FINISHES
• Jerry Jackson, Class A: 1. forward gross Highland (75); 1. forward gross Blackthorn (75); 1. forward gross Bridgewater (66); 1. net Bridgewater (66).
• Gary Roberts, Class B: 1. forward gross Tippecanoe CC (83).
• Jon Kelley, Class D: 2. gross Highland (73); 3. gross Blackthorn (77); 1. gross Delaware CC (69); 3. gross Country Club of Indianapolis (72); 1. gross Hawthorns (71); 3 gross Tippecanoe CC (73); 1. gross Twin Lakes (69); 1. gross Championship at Twin Lakes and Holliday Farms (143); 3. Match Play at Old Oakland; 1. gross Meridian Hills (68); 3. gross Anderson CC (74).
• Gerard Kelley, Class D: 1. net Tippecanoe CC (70); 2. net Twin Lakes (69); 3. net Championship at Twin Lakes and Holliday Farms (145).
• Dave Eikenberry, Class D: 2. gross Blackthorn (73).
• Mike Tweed, Class D: 3. net Harbor Links (75); 3. net Highland (69); 3. net Blackthorn (73); 2. net Hillcrest Golf and CC (70).
• Dillon Garland, Jon Kelley, Gerard Kelley and Tweed: 4. gross Pro/Senior at Ulen (138).
• Jon Kelley, Gerard Kelley, Jackson and Jim Still: 5. gross Fall Foursome at Anderson CC (143).
• Jon Kelley and Gerard Kelley: 5. gross 2 Man Team at Delaware CC (69); 2. gross 2 Man Team at Tippecanoe CC (69).
Who will step up and represent Kokomo this year?
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf! If there are topics you would like to see addressed in the golf column, please drop me a note.
