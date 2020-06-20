In this age of launch monitors providing indoor golf ball flight calculations, it is no surprise that this technology is being used in golf simulators.
These simulators are highly realistic allowing one to play virtual versions of most notable courses such as Pebble Beach, Pinehurst No. 2 and Harbour Town. Many tour players have installations in their homes allowing practice at home. The simulators accurately capture ball curvature and distance.
There are a number of options available but the most accurate ones will set you back in the area of $30,000. For a tour pro this is nothing. For the rest of us this is usually out of reach. But there are locations around the country providing virtual golf to players. We even have Kokomo Indoor Golf Simulators here in town at 416 S. Union St.
While this might not be the future of golf, it could help grow the future of golf. South Korea is pumping out many of the top stars on the LPGA Tour. How do they do this when they have a relatively low number of golf courses which are expensive to play? Many golfers are getting their start with golf simulators located in gathering spots such as cafes.
Once youth show promise in golf, they can train on simulators to develop their games before even getting on a course. GOLFZON has the largest golf simulator market share in South Korea. They provide alternatives to karaoke or other leisure activities. Over 100,000 people play virtual golf every day in South Korea.
The National Golf Foundation (NGF) indicates that golf simulators are becoming increasingly popular for club-fitting and instruction. You can walk into any of the large golf stores and take advantage of this capability. They are also becoming increasingly popular for personal use and golf leagues.
Golf using the simulators is less intimidating for newcomers. The NGF estimates that there are four million golf simulator participants in the United States; 45% of them have never played on a golf course. So simulators offer a great opportunity to grow the game of golf.
Another advantage of virtual golf is that it is less costly and takes less time; after all you don’t have to take the time to walk or ride to your golf ball. It’s still great exercise although you won’t walk as much. It also won’t help your putting game much.
So if you want to play golf and it’s raining outside, or worse snowing, you can still play golf. Consider visiting Kokomo Indoor Golf Simulators.
PGA Tour Starts Up Again
After a 13-week layoff, the PGA Tour started competition again albeit without fan presence. The television experience is somewhat different but still very good if you like to watch golf. The crew producing the events was located in various locations away from the course. At last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Austin, Texas, announcer Jim Nantz was at the course while his co-host Nick Faldo was in Florida. Maybe there were fewer cameras but it wasn’t really noticeable and the finish was compelling as usual.
Daniel Berger was the surprise winner in a playoff as he recorded his 28th consecutive round at par or better dating back to last fall. Collin Morikawa appeared to be in position to win late in the event and lost the playoff with Berger when his firmly struck three foot putt made a hard lip-out. Xander Schauffele also appeared to be in great position until his three foot putt on hole 17 did a dreaded horseshoe and came back at him.
Jordan Spieth had a good tournament and is off to a great start this week in the RBC Heritage Classic. Even with a triple bogey, he fired a 5-under round of 65 including a 29 for his final nine holes in Thursday’s first round. It was his 31st round with eight or more birdies since 2013 which is tops on the PGA Tour.
Hole-in-One
Wildcat Creek’s Rob Leavitt accomplished a feat that all golfers hope to achieve. Leavitt aced the 216-yard third hole from the gold tees using a 3-iron. Matt Beeman witnessed the shot. Leavitt has been struggling with his game lately but now appears to be back on track.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
