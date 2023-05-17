Anyone that golfs even a few times a year should get and maintain a handicap. This allows you to compete on a fair and competitive basis as well as play in events that require you to have an official handicap. It also could prevent anyone from looking at you as a “cheat” when you regularly shoot a score lower than a handicap you make up.
This year the Indiana Golf Association (IGA) is adding the GHIN app when you get an official handicap. Handicap dues that go to the IGA have been increased from $23 to $25 to support the added cost of GHIN. Indiana Golf members have frequently requested the addition of GHIN as it is superior to the Indiana Golf App from BlueGolf.
Once logged into GHIN, it is very easy to post a score on your phone. You also see your last 10 scores. Also, when looking up someone’s handicap, you will not only see his or her scores, but you will now see where those scores were shot. For 2023 both the GHIN and Indiana Golf apps can be used. BlueGolf will still be the software behind Indiana Golf Tournaments.
Indiana Golf members received an email at the beginning of March indicating that they are now a member of GHIN. Members whose handicaps were expired first need to renew their handicaps to get the GHIN addition.
GHIN ON THE RISE
Following the uptick in golf through the COVID pandemic and the rollout of the World Handicap System, more golfers are getting a golf handicap. In fact, the United States for the first time has over 3 million participants in GHIN with over 400,000 first-timers in 2022.
Handicaps are now easier to get and take fewer scores (54 holes) to get your first handicap. A big myth is that you need to be a good player to have a handicap. The reality is that anyone playing golf should maintain a handicap to track their progress as well as foster fair competition.
Beginning in 2024, even single nine-hole scores will be incorporated into one’s handicap using an algorithm to create an 18-hole equivalent. Another change expected is including more par-3 courses in the rating system.
If you don’t have a handicap, get one today at one of the local courses or at the Indiana Golf website.
LUCKY 13?
Thirteen certainly was not an unlucky number this weekend.
Jason Day captured his first PGA Tour win in five years at the AT&T Byron Nelson. It was his 13th win and 13 years since his first win, which also was at the Byron Nelson. The popular player looks to be healthy again with a modified swing that reduces the pressure applied to his back.
In the 13th Founders Cup event on the LPGA Tour, Jin Young Ko won with a 13-under par score after a one-hole playoff over Minjee Lee. It was Ko’s 15th title and second of the season. The green-hitting machine seems to be back after struggling through a wrist injury.
Finally, Steve Stricker won his — you guessed it — 13th PGA Tour Champions title in the Regions Tradition event. It was his 5th senior major title.
This week is the PGA, one of golf’s major tournaments. Will a favorite like Scotty Scheffler or John Rahm win or will we be in for another surprise winner? One fan-favorite will be Jordan Spieth who will achieve the career grand slam with a win. Hopefully a painful left wrist will not hold Spieth back.
DAVE BARNES
I was saddened to read that Dave Barnes passed away this past week. I fondly remember the days as a young engineer at Delco playing in the softball and volleyball leagues at Delco Park. Barnes contributed to the enjoyment of both sports through his refereeing. He also worked in the sports department at the Kokomo Tribune. In a bit of trivia, in 1980 he authored one bowling column when regular columnist Chris MacNeil was out. Barnes will be missed.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Indiana Golf recently completed a study of the economic impact of the sport in Indiana. It was the second such study ever conducted with the last study being 11 years ago. Going forward the organization plans to complete these studies every five to six years.
This year’s study stated that golf in Indiana had direct expenditures of $1.042 billion with a total economic impact of $2.022 billion. The golf industry provided 23,317 jobs to Indiana’s residents who earned $616.6 million in wages. State and local taxes benefitted to a level of $147.2 million.
There are 368 golf facilities in Indiana and about 554,000 golfers played 8.6 million rounds. Over 3,750 charity golf events were conducted raising over $50 million for their benefactors.
Golf is a sport for a lifetime that provides exercise and enjoyment on picturesque venues. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Finally, a certain left-hander that I know very well achieved a goal on Tuesday that all golfers strive for. That is shooting their age. This golfer managed to match his age of 65 with a 32 on the back nine followed by a 33 on the front nine at Wildcat Creek. Witnesses on the back nine were Terry Uttinger, Jeff Rudolph and Dana Sutton. Rudolph and Dr. Mohanjit Gill witnessed the front nine.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
