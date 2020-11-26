The talented Eric Steger got started in golf while quite young as you might expect as the son of Pebble Brook professional Scott Steger.
“I grew up at Pebble Brook on the 13th hole on the South Course and never really got any pressure to play. I was a pretty decent baseball player as a kid and I would always play golf on the side until I was 13 and I got burnt out with baseball and decided to play golf full time,” he said.
While he was behind his golf peers, he made up for it quickly.
“I would go to school and then come home and play golf. And in the summertime, we had a golf cart at home and I would load up the golf cart with my clubs on the left and my fishing pole on the right,” he said. “I would just go out and play 36 holes by myself. And Pebble Brook is nice in that there’s 36 holes out there so most of the time I could cruise and play super fast. Then I would fish right before dark and come home and eat dinner at 9 p.m.
“I got better and started playing in national tournaments. I played in two U.S. Juniors. In college I made two U.S. Amateurs in a row. I won both qualifiers to get there quite easily. My first U.S. Amateur was in Oklahoma at Southern Hills. I finished seventh in the stroke play, making match play and got smoked 6 and 5 by a kid from Stanford. The next year I made it again and I finished I think 40th to make match play. I was up three at one point, but lost on the last hole.”
Steger said he had “a decent career” at Ball State. His lone victory came in his senior season, in the Cardinals’ Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational in April 2011.
“The year after college I made the Public Links which was out at Bandon Dunes and I made the cut for that. I beat Julian Suri [on the PGA Tour now] and got smoked in the round of 32 by J.J. Spaun [also a PGA Tour player]. So I thought let’s just keep playing to see how good I can get. I kept telling myself as long as I kept getting better, could afford it and still had fun I would keep going which led me to where I am today,” he said.
When asked about the big improvement steps he made in his development, Steger pointed to putting and his mental approach.
“In Noblesville I was a big fish in a small pond, but when I got to college I saw that I was going have to get to work as there were guys much better than me. So I started dedicating time to my putting and short game my freshman year. All of a sudden I was passing people and making more putts than I ever had,” he said.
“In high school I had a terrible attitude. For some reason I had super high expectations and had no sense of how good my shots were from various distances. From 175 yards if the ball ended up 15 feet I would be pissed. I would let poor shots affect me for multiple holes. I got to college and my coach could see it and he sat me down and told me that you are going to have to start to grow up a little bit and realize that your attitude is affecting your score. I started to focus on letting bad shots go which I was terrible at.
“All of a sudden, my scores began to drop too and I was having more fun.”
Steger has enjoyed his time at Wildcat Creek.
“I haven’t worked in a pro shop since high school. It’s been nice and it been really busy. It’s been a different change of pace. I was expecting to be gone traveling two to four weeks at a time down in South America. It’s been nice to be able to stay at home and spend some time with my 1-and-a-half-year-old boy and I have a new puppy so it has been a nice change of pace for the year for sure.”
So what’s next for the 31-year-old Steger? In the near term he is going to play in the Shell Open in Miami from Dec. 10-13. He hopes the Latinoamerica Tour returns to normal next year as he has status through 2021 but nothing has been announced. The goal is still to get to the PGA Tour.
“As I get older and the family grows, it’s harder to still want to do it and I still want to play and compete, but the travel gets harder. This was going to be my year to decide whether I make it. I am slowly starting to want a normal life. If Latinoamerica goes next year, I feel I would probably go for it. I have the support and the funding to do it which is hard. For Latinoamerica you are spending about $1,500 per event before you even tee it up.”
Steger plans to work at Wildcat Creek again next year.
“Part of me is very content with what I played in this year, accepting the fact that you may not ever get to the PGA Tour but you can still be relevant in some way or form and still be competitive in many different events throughout the year,” said Steger, who played in more than 20 events across the state this year.
Wildcat Creek is lucky to have him. You would never know he is one of the finest players in the state. He doesn’t brag about his accomplishments. He is a fine young man and a hard worker. I suspect he will have many more fans in Kokomo after this article. Here’s wishing Steger all the success in the world and may all his golf dreams come true!
LAST COLUMN
What a year it has been! What started out as a slow year for golf due to COVID became a boom year for golf as the sport can be played safely. This is the last golf column for the season. If you have any topics that you would like to see covered next year, please drop me a note.
Until next season, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.