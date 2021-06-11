Is the golf ball traveling too far? Many might think that this is a stupid question — after all, how could it travel too far? Everyone would like to hit it longer.
But golf on the professional level is another story. Classic courses are being reduced to a pitch-and-putt. OK, that is an exaggeration. However, distance is certainly in the cross-hairs of the governing bodies.
The key findings from the USGA Distance Insights project were released in February 2020.
It was a very thorough assessment featuring more than 100 years of data and consisting of 56 supporting documents. It does a good job analyzing the contributing factors leading to the ongoing increase in distance the golf ball is traveling.
The USGA concern is that the sport of golf cannot take another 100 years of distance increases. For example, in the last 25 years the average PGA Tour drive is up more than 30 yards. There are fewer and fewer golf courses that can handle the length required for the top players — pro or amateur. If courses continue to get longer and longer, the costs and time needed to play will continue to rise making it less affordable — and maybe non-affordable — for all.
The USGA also is concerned about how length has affected the game. While everyone likes to hit the ball further, it is becoming more apparent that length is now more important than accuracy. Players are taking driver more often since even if they hit it into the rough they are only a wedge from the green. I believe the USGA would like to better balance the rewards of length and accuracy.
Many are concerned that the USGA will “roll-back” the golf ball. This has many average golfers concerned. However, the way I look at it is that it would have a lesser effect on the average golfer than on the long hitters. While the pros might lose 20-plus yards, we might lose 10 or less.
But the USGA has other options also related to the golf ball. It was the modern two-piece balls that started the rapid rise in distance. No longer did you have to trade off distance and control. Back in the 1970s you could take your Top Flites — or rock-flights as some called them — and hit longer tee shots due to reduced spin. But that spin reduction came with a significant loss of control around the greens. That is why the pros would play their wound Titleist Balata balls instead.
Today’s balls have the best of both worlds. They spin less with the driver and spin as much as ever with the higher irons and wedges. So the USGA could place limitations on ball design or dimple designs to increase spin on the longer shots which would decrease the distance also. Not only that, but a player swinging very hard will not hit the ball in the center of the club as often and the increased spin will result in missing more fairways due to increased curve.
The next article will discuss other options that might be available.
U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN
It was sad to see Lexi Thompson let another major championship get away. Leading by five at one point during the final round, Thompson’s stellar play came to an end. Tense drives found the rough. Approaches found the rough. Chips from the rough did not finish close to the hole putting pressure on her already questionable putting game. She may have deserved to win but you have to be able to finish.
Nineteen-year-old Filipino Yuka Saso finished strongly, putting even more pressure on Thompson. Nasa Hataoka fired the second-best score of the day with her three-under-par round of 68. Unexpectedly this propelled her into a playoff won by the long-hitting Saso.
U.S. OPEN NEXT WEEK
The United States Open returns to Torrey Pines next week. The course will be long. The rough will be long. There will be no Tiger Woods playing on a broken leg this time. The fan favorite might be John Rahm, who had to withdraw from the Memorial after the third round, due to testing positive for COVID. He was leading by six strokes at the time.
It might be fitting that Rahm win his first major at the same venue of his first professional title. The only better story would be if Phil Mickelson would rack up another improbable victory resulting in the career Grand Slam. In any case, it will be a great show.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
