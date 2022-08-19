Avery Hayes captured the Wildcat Creek club championship this past weekend after shooting 73 and 71 from the back tees, which play over 6,900 yards.
Hayes’ 144 total ties the best ever set by Todd Brittain in 2006 and 2008 and later matched by Sam Seagrave in 2019. Hayes defeated this writer, who had rounds of 74 and 79. Hayes was the runner-up last year.
Julie Wagner captured the women’s title with her round of 87. Shirley Sutton won the women’s open crown with a 104. Julie Rethlake captured the net title with a 73.
The open division title went to Troy Parton with rounds of 90 and 84 for a 174 total. Nick Hobbs was three strokes behind with 87 and 90.
The senior division title was won by Bob Elkins with rounds of 76 and 75 for a 151 total. He bested Dr. Mohanjit Gill by seven strokes.
Randy A. Smith captured the open net title with 154. Tom Beck won seniors net with 135.
Look for a summary of all club champions in a future article.
U.S. WOMEN’S AM
The U.S. Women’s Amateur was just captured by Japan’s Saki Baba in dominating fashion. The 17-year-old birdied 12 of her 27 holes in the finals to defeat Monet Chun from Canada 11 and 9. She is the second player from Japan to win the title and the margin of victory was the third largest ever.
The venue of the championship was Chambers Bay in Washington state, site of Jordan Speith’s U.S. Open championship in 2015.
Annabelle Pancake qualified for match play and won her two matches before being defeated. Pancake, who plays for Clemson University is the daughter of Tony Pancake, the head golf professional at Crooked Stick in Carmel.
JOOHYUNG (TOM) KIM
Joohyung Kim accomplished something never done before on the PGA Tour when he took a quadruple bogey eight on the first hole of the event and went on to win. Kim goes by Tom, named after Thomas the Tank Engine his favorite toys as a child.
There is a lesson here for all golfers. We all hear about being patient on the golf course. How many golfers would have given up after an eight on the first hole?
Kim certainly didn’t give up and finished the tournament at 20 under par, winning the title by five strokes.
FALDO RETIRES
Nick Faldo has now retired from broadcasting after 16 years in the CBS booth. Trevor Immelman will take over as lead analyst.
HANDICAPS
Just saw an article on golf.com sharing some of the data from the USGA regarding handicaps.
Surprisingly, in a breakdown of states, Mississippi has the lowest average handicap with an index of 11.8. Indiana ranks 17th with 15.0. These numbers include both men and women. If only the men are considered, Oklahoma takes the top spot with 10.9 while Indiana ranks 15th with 12.9.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
