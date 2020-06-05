Last time we talked about the World Handicap System. It was stated that the biggest change noticeable to golfers was their course handicap. That is the handicap they receive for the specific course and tee they play. This article will discuss course handicap further.
Let’s look at determining your course handicap from your handicap index.
These comments apply to those with an official United States Golf Association handicap, not to those using another system. If your course is using another system for handicapping, you need to take the handicap index and convert it to a course handicap as shown on the USGA website.
There is a simple calculator there where you just plug in your handicap index, the course rating and slope as well as par from that set of tees.
The formula for your course handicap is as follows. Course handicap = handicap index x (slope rating / 113) + (course rating – par). For example, a man with a handicap jndex of 11.3 that is playing the white tees at Wildcat Creek will have a course handicap of 11.3 x (120/113) + (67.9-72) which equals 7.9 which is rounded to the nearest whole number which is 8. This person might think they are an 11 or 12 handicapper, but they only get eight strokes from the white tees.
Those with an official USGA handicap can see the number of handicap strokes for each set of tees by going to the Indiana Golf Handicap Lookup at https://iga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/iga/handicap/index.htm.
After looking up you or another person you will see their scoring record. Now click on course above the scoring record and you will see the number of strokes you get from each tee of your home club. For example, my current index is 2.6 and I would receive handicaps of 4 from the gold tees, 2 from the blue tees, +1 from the white tees and +5 from the green tees. The plus signs indicate that I would have to add that number of strokes to my score to get my net score.
To understand this better, the course rating from the white tees at Wildcat Creek is 67.9 while par is 72. A scratch golfer would shoot a 68 not a 72. With my 2.6 index I would be expected to shoot a 70 or 71 (average for best 8 of last 20 scores) which is why I end up with a +1 handicap from that tee.
This will no doubt result in some concern and arguments between players that don’t understand the handicap system so I would encourage all of you to learn more about handicapping at the USGA website.
You will need an official USGA handicap to participate in Indiana Golf Association or Indiana State Seniors Golf Association events or any other tournament that requires an official USGA handicap. Another handicap system will not be recognized and those providers can no longer simply try to use the same formula now that the World Handicap System incorporates an adjustment for difficult course conditions.
There are other handicap services being used by some local players. These services came into being as the cost of maintaining a handicap kept going up. Some courses are charging $30-$40 for a USGA handicap through Blue Golf which is the provider for the Indiana Golf Association. Some of these funds are used to support the association which runs many tournaments across the state. Other handicap services provide handicaps for as low as $10 even though those are not official USGA handicaps. These are okay for club or league handicaps but not for non-club events.
Now that there is a World Handicap System, I would love to see the USGA provide handicapping to all of its members free of charge. They could also provide non-members a handicap for a reduced fee. Why couldn’t they have a single provider for all U.S. handicaps and fund it with a portion of the proceeds from their U.S. Open tournaments television revenue stream? This would get all golfers in the United States in the same system so we wouldn’t have to worry about different systems that really aren’t equivalent.
In reality, all it takes is a set of servers and an administrator. The real cost per person should be under $1 if there are millions of members. In today’s information technology world these would be virtual servers or virtual machines which are very low cost including support.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
