It’s been a year since the sports world came to a halt due to the coronavirus.
Some sports are almost back to normal. While golf got off to a slow start last year, the health benefits and built-in social distancing increased the amount of play across the country. Not only that, equipment sales were way up.
Professional golf did have a number of cancellations. Some of the major tournaments were rescheduled later in the year. You might recall Dustin Johnson winning his Masters in November.
This golf season is off to a great start. On the LPGA Tour, Lydia Ko seems to be back in form. Likewise on the PGA Tour with Jordan Spieth. A lot of fans are happy with these two back in the winner’s circle. Who can forget Bryson DeChambeau carrying his drive 340 yards over the lake at the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Justin Thomas’ comeback win at the Players Championship also was a great achievement. This year’s Masters was historic with Hideki Matsuyama capturing the first men’s major for a Japanese player.
But the biggest news didn’t occur on the golf course. The biggest news had to be the horrific automobile crash involving Tiger Woods. When Woods captured the Zozo Championship now over a year ago, he tied Sam Snead atop the men’s tournament wins list with 82. As good as Woods was playing, you would have thought that he was a cinch to capture more wins since. But that did not happen and he had another back surgery — and now the accident.
Woods recently released a photograph of himself on crutches at one of his golf course projects. The world wonders when he will be back to golfing and whether he can participate at a high level again. If there is anything we have learned over the years it is to not underestimate Woods.
A LOOK BACK
Here are the top 2020 performances by local players in tournaments sponsored by the PGA, IGA, IWGA or ISSGA.
IGA/PGA EVENTS
• Cary Hungate: 26. Indiana PGA Four Man Team at Highland (69) with Tim Miller, Mike Bell and Dave Williamson; 23. Indiana PGA Pro Am at Rock Hollow (71) with Ty Gingerich; 8. Pro-Assistant at Brickyard Crossing (68) with Pete Thatcher.
• Jim Humphrey: 12. Indiana PGA Four Man Team at Highland (67) with Eric Tuchscherer, Scott Robinson and Steve Switzer; 37. Indiana PGA Fall Pro-Am at Hillcrest (139) with Tuchscherer; 5. Indiana PGA “Lost Vegas” Pro-Am at Chariot’s Run (234 points) with Tuchscherer, Mike Grant and Switzer.
• Tim Miller: 1. Indiana Senior Amateur at Kokomo Country Club (136).
• Sam Seagrave: 30. Indiana PGA Monticello Open (73).
• Ty Gingerich: 6. Indiana PGA Northern Open at Delaware CC (69); 3. Father/Son at Broadmoor (68); 9. Indiana PGA Indianapolis Open (147).
• Jon Kelley: 5. Indiana PGA Senior Team at Hillview CC (136) with Gary EuDaly.
• Kiah Parrott: 11. Indiana PGA Women’s Open at Rock Hollow (152).
ISSGA EVENTS, TOP FINISHES
• Jon Kelley, Class D: 2. net at The Trophy Club (72); 3. gross at Sultan’s Run (73); 3. gross at Woodland (73); 3. gross at Chatham Hills (73); 1. gross at Meridian Hills (73), overall low gross; 1. gross Fall Foursome at Bloomington CC (135) with Gerard Kelley, Gary EuDaly and Chuck Wenning.
• Gerard Kelley, Class D: 3. net at The Fort (70); 1. net at Woodland (61), overall low net; 3. net at Coyote Crossing (74); 1. gross Fall Foursome at Bloomington CC (135) with Jon Kelley, EuDaly and Wenning.
• Jerry Jackson, Class A: 1. gross at Woodland (79); 1. gross at Chatham Hills (73).
• Mike Tweed, Class D: 2. net at Chatham Hills (69); 1. net at Rock Hollow (67); 1. net at Fort Wayne CC (70); 3. net 2-Man Team at Fort Wayne CC (63) with Jim Branstetter.
Who will step up and represent Kokomo this year?
If you have topics that you would like to read about, please let me know.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
