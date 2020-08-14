Tournament season is here.
While the Indiana Golf Association, Indiana State Seniors Golf Association and local clubs have a variety of tournaments throughout the year, this is the time of year when the local courses hold their club championships. In fact, the first club championship has already been held. It is also time for our county tournaments.
The Wildcat Creek club championship was conducted last weekend and some left-handed golf author captured his seventh Wildcat Creek title dating back to 1998. Chalk this one up for the older generation. (I can’t believe I am saying that!) Time is running out for this lefty to continue to compete from the back tees so each win is more treasured.
The winning score was 150 consisting of rounds of 73 and 77. Tied for second were Nick Quick and Sean Verlee with totals of 154. Verlee tossed a nice 73 for his final round.
The women’s club champion was again captured by Julie Wagner with her fine score of 79. The women’s open division was captured by Sandy Comerford with a score of 94. Rob Leavitt fired rounds of 75 and 81 from the blue tees to win the men’s open division crown. Greg Lorenz captured the men’s senior division with rounds of 75 and 76.
Gary Roberts had a hole-in-one in the final round, but it was not enough for him to catch Lorenz. Roberts used an 8-iron to ace the 15th hole (148 yards) for his eighth career hole-in-one on the way to a round of 76 and a total of 155. Eric Bain-Selbo, Jim Lasley and Lorenz witnessed Roberts’ ace.
Look for a summary of all the club champs in a future article.
COUNTY DEADLINE
The deadline for entry into the 2020 Howard County Golf Tournament is 5 p.m. Saturday (tomorrow). Entries are available at each of the in-town courses. Leave your completed entry and entry fee with the course behind the counter.
CONGRATS, TIM MILLER
One of Kokomo’s best ever golfers notched another win last week. Tim Miller captured the Indiana Senior Amateur when he fired rounds of 71 and 65 at the Kokomo Country Club. Both rounds were below his age of 73. Miller may not be playing much tournament golf, but he is certainly capable of winning any event he enters.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
What an exciting championship the first major of the season was! The PGA Championship contested at San Francisco’s Harding Park had many in contention and tied for the lead on the back nine on Sunday. Californian Collin Morikawa managed to separate himself from the pack with a spectacular drive on the driveable 294 yard par-4 16th hole, within 7 feet of the cup. The dead-center putt for eagle gave him a two-stroke lead which he was able to maintain.
LPGA HAPPENINGS
Danielle Kang has captured the last two LPGA Tour events. Last weekend was a heartbreaking defeat for Lydia Ko, who double-bogeyed the last hole to lose by one. You may recall that Ko won when she was 14 years of age and has captured many titles since. Unfortunately, she has not tasted victory for two years. Her second shot layup on the last hole traveled too far leaving her with a difficult shot.
The lesson we can all learn is that if we are “playing safe,” make sure your ball ends up in a safe place. She handled the defeat like a champion and said that she would focus on the positives from the tournament. Look for her to win again soon.
STATE SOUTHPAWS
Calling all left-handed golfers! The 2020 Indiana Leftys tournament is being contested at Rock Hollow on the weekend of Sept. 19-20. Entry forms are on the bulletin board at Wildcat Creek. For more information call Jack Hammond at 317-418-5360. The entry deadline is Sept. 14.
2020 LIBERTY CUP
The 2020 Liberty Cup will be held on the afternoon of Sept. 11 at Chippendale. Expect Chippendale to be the favorite. They were successful the last time the event was held at their home course.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
