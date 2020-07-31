The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the spring sports season. Among the casualties were the Indiana University Kokomo golf teams.
Sam Seagrave is the leader of the men’s team. The former Kokomo Wildkat saw his senior season upended by the shutdown. He is taking advantage of the NAIA’s option for 2020 seniors to return for another season. He’s hoping to lead the team through the River States Conference championship in the spring. This summer Seagrave had the opportunity to work at the prestigious Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago.
Brandi Jones is the top player on the women’s team. The Maconaquah product lost out on a chance to go to the NAIA national championships either as an individual or with her team. Heading into her senior season, she is hoping to realize that potential.
The IUK women’s team was recently recognized as ranking third in the NAIA by the 2019-2020 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-Scholar Team GPA Award. IUK’s team GPA of 3.71 ranked them only behind the College of St. Mary and Ottawa University in Arizona. Jones has a perfect 4.0 GPA and is pursuing a business degree. She also captured medalist honors in three tournaments this past season and was conference medalist. Talk about your student athlete.
The women’s team has one more senior in Kyleigh Roberts. Both teams picked up three new freshman players including Corbin Robison (Peru), Trevor White (Western) and Brianna Smitley (Maconaquah). They also have a good recruiting class lined up for next year. IUK is growing into a competitive golf school. It is a great opportunity for local student athletes to get an affordable excellent education including scholarship opportunities.
Barry Gulley is the teams’ coach. He has been the women’s coach for one year and took over from Dan Giesecke as the men’s coach after the fall season. Gulley managed to get in two weeks of coaching before the pandemic hit. Now both teams are raring to go.
The school year will start on Aug. 24. Classes will be primarily held online or a hybrid combination of alternative online and at-school days. The golf season will begin at the same time. Gulley has five matches scheduled for the fall season including one at their home Wildcat Creek course. Another five or six matches are scheduled for the spring including the conference championships. Both teams have high hopes for a conference title.
Due to the pandemic, Gulley is planning for day trips meaning that they will travel back and forth from Kokomo each day of the two-round matches. Most of the competitions are a one- or two-hour drive from Kokomo. They will practice “social distancing” and maintain smaller groups throughout the season.
Hopefully the fall and spring seasons can be completed in their entirety. It would be great to see our local team bring home a conference championship as well as send players to the national competition. Good luck Cougars!
IUK OUTING
IUK will be holding its 2020 golf outing on Sept. 2 at Wildcat Creek. The event has a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The deadline to register is Aug. 19. You can register online at iuk.edu/golfouting. While the funds raised will go into the general fund, some of those funds could be used for the golf team. You will have the opportunity to meet some of the players at the outing.
SANDERS SHOOTS 64
Kyle Sanders is a good basketball player and golfer. The Western High School senior recently shot a 10-under par 26 on the front nine at Chippendale. After a 38 on the back side, his 64 is believed to be the lowest score from the white tees.
ODDITY
We had an oddity occur in our small group of golfers this week. I was third to hit into the second green at Wildcat Creek and my 100-yard sand wedge hit the flagstick and bounced straight back 40 feet off the green. The next player to hit was past Northwestern Superintendent Ryan Snoddy. He also hit the stick and his ball bounced to the left fringe. Snoddy proceeded to putt his ball into the hole for a nice birdie.
COUNTY TOURNAMENT
The 2020 Howard County Tournament will be held on the weekend of Aug. 22-23. Entry forms are now available at all the in-town courses and the entry deadline is Aug. 15.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.