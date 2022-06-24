Kokomo participated in the state high school golf championships every year from its inauguration in 1932 through 1952. (I did find a record of Anderson winning the first annual high school golf tournament in 1927 in Logansport with a score of 700 for 36 holes. This was before the ISHAA officially contested a state championship beginning in 1932.)
In the early days, there weren’t as many golf courses and some schools did not field teams. Later, golf became more popular and sectionals, regionals and semistates became the norm like other sports.
It has been more than 20 years since Howard County has seen a state high school golf champion. That was the 2001 Western High School girls team. For the boys, it has been more than 30 years since the Kokomo boys team won state in 1988.
Here is a listing of the past boys state golf champions from Howard County followed by a little more information for each.
1958: Kokomo team
1958: Dave Grant
1985: Kokomo team
1986: Kokomo team
1986: Chris Williamson
1988: Kokomo team
1958: Kokomo shared the state team title with Anderson Madison Heights in 1958 with a score of 317 at the Coffin Golf Course in Indianapolis. Russell Bratton coached the team for 22 years. Playing on the winning team was a Who’s Who of Kokomo golf — Dave Grant, Jerry Jackson, Jerry Ousley and Joe Klein. Grant shared the medalist honors with two other players with his round of 74. The IHSAA did not go to a 36-hole competition until the 1969-70 season when Gary Gant edged out Frank Zoeller (you know him as Fuzzy) by three strokes.
1985 and 1986: Kokomo won the titles in both 1985 and 1986 at Old Oakland Golf Club under coach John Bingaman. It was redemption for the team as they were now part of the consolidated KHS. Team members were John Andrews, Jon Ousley, Anthony Andrews, Jeff Ousley and Chris Williamson. The Wildkats repeated as champions in 1986 by a whopping 22 strokes. Members of this team were Anthony Andrews, Jeff Ousley, Eric Christianson, Ben Carson and Williamson. Sophomore Jeff Ousley finished second in the individual competition with his two-round score of 147 in 1986.
Their attempt at an unprecedented “three-peat” came up short when they finished in fourth place in 1987. The venue change to the Golf Club of Prestwick had a lot to do with the higher scores. Williamson won the individual title with his 156 score over future PGA Tour player Chris Smith. It remains the highest winning total in IHSAA history. In a bit of trivia, Williamson scored an eight on the last hole or his margin of victory would have been even higher.
1988: Kokomo would win yet another title, this time under coach Dave Pettay, in 1988 at the Golf Club of Prestwick. Members of this team were Mark Todd, Jeff Ousley, Jamie Bagley, Jim Ousley and Kyle Miethke. Todd’s 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole resulted in a one-stroke victory. In case you are keeping count, this made three state titles for Jeff Ousley and six for the Ousley family! In 2000, all four Ousleys were inducted into the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
We will take a look at the boys other top state finishes as well as the girls champions in the future articles.
AREA CHAMPIONS
Tipton won the boys team title by 21 shots in 1994 at the Golf Club of Prestwick.
Kash Bellar from Peru won the individual in 2021 with his score of six-under par 138 at Prairie View Golf Club. His eight-stroke winning margin is the IHSAA record.
LIV UPDATE
Two more PGA Tour players have announced their “defection” to the LIV tour. Higher ranked players Abraham Ancer and Brooks Koepka are joining Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau on the new tour. The PGA Tour is planning some changes to better compete with the LIV.
These changes include reduce the number of players earning playing privileges from 125 to 70. These same 70 players would qualify for the playoffs. While this will ensure the top players earn more money, it doesn’t seem to help the other players ensure a living which could drive even more players to the LIV. The just completed U.S. Open saw Matthew Fitzpatrick win $3.15 million and the last casher making the cut received almost $37K. But those missing the cut made nothing.
Maybe the PGA Tour should consider a small prize for those playing in each event. Even $10K would help players to pay expenses and this would only use up a few percent of the overall prize fund. The saga continues.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
