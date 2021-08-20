Long-hitting Josh Kinney captured his first Wildcat Creek club title over the weekend. Kinney fired rounds of 74 and 75 for a 149 total which was one better than 20-year-old Avery Hayes, a former Western golfer who is now a University of Tampa student.
Hayes fired rounds of 71 and 79 to just miss winning the title. He was 4-under-par after 14 holes during the first round and finished with a fine 71. He made the turn in the final round with a 36 to increase his lead. But misfortune struck in the form of a couple of double-bogeys on the back nine. The final round was played under tough conditions with faster greens and pins that needed a private investigator to find and some ice skates to navigate.
Kinney was unaware that he had won after holing out on the final hole. Sometimes it can be a good thing not knowing where you stand so you can just take one shot at a time and not worry about results. Kinney has been close for many years and this should be a popular win among the members.
Kinney played great down the stretch, birdieing hole No. 15 that had a front pin and playing 190 yards. He made a great chip to a difficult pin on No. 16 to save par. After hitting the green on No. 17 for another par, the competitors came to No. 18 tied. Kinney’s tee shot was well left, almost to No. 9 fairway. He played down No. 9 into the bunkers 100 yards short of the No. 9 green. He then hit a nice bunker shot over the penalty area onto the No. 18 green. Hayes second shot found the water left and he couldn’t quite get it up and down after that to miss by one shot.
Hayes played some great golf over the weekend. He looked like he was going to run away with the title. But the back nine at Wildcat Creek has a way of testing your mettle. He didn’t really hit any terrible shots. One thin wedge over the green on No. 13 led to a double as did a bold putt on No. 17. Hayes handled the defeat with class and should have many more chances should he play in the championship again.
Jimmy Bales captured the open flight with a two-round total of 179, one stroke better than Zach Goodrich. Bob Elkins captured the senior flight with a total of 156. Jeff Rudolph held a three-stroke lead until he came to hole No. 16 where he lost the lead. He finished tied with Greg Lorenz with a total of 159.
Teresa McCarter captured the women’s championship with a round of 102. Sandy Comerford won the women’s open flight (silver tees) with an 87.
The KCC and Chippendale championships are expected to be held in September. Look for a wrap-up of all the club championships later in September.
COUNTY DEADLINE IS SATURDAY
The Howard County Tournament will be held on Saturday Aug. 28 at the Kokomo Country Club and on Sunday Aug. 29 at the American Legion. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. on the 28th and noon on the 29th. Entry forms are available at each of the in-town courses. Deadline for entry is Saturday. Get your entry in now.
PGA TOUR
Although Kevin Kisner won the final PGA Tour event before the playoffs start, the best performance was by Chesson Hadley. Hadley needed a great score to get into the top 125 to earn a spot in the playoffs and secure his tour card for another year. He accomplished that feat in grand fashion with a hole-in-one leading to a round of 62 to wind up in the 125th spot.
OLYMPIC WOMEN
It was great to see Nelly Korda capture the women’s Olympic golf gold medal in Japan. She has established herself as the new No. 1 player in the world. Expect to see her at or near the top for a very long time. Host country player Mone Inami captured silver and Lydia Ko captured bronze showing great sportsmanship.
LPGA TOUR
Some of you may remember the Golf Channel reality show from a number of years ago called The Big Break where contestants went through a series of challenges and matches to win a sizeable prize and an exemption into a tour event. One of the contestants in 2010 was Ryann O’Toole. O’Toole just captured the Women’s Scottish Open for her first win after 228 starts. Talk about perseverance!
U.S. WOMEN’S AM
Jensen Castle won the Women’s Amateur as the 63rd seed making match play after winning a playoff to get into match play. The apparently superstitious Castle played five rounds with the same golf ball!
U.S. AM
Michigan State’s James Piot just captured the U.S. Amateur with a back-nine comeback to defeat Austin Greaser 2 and 1. The competition was held at the famous Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Green speeds were about 14 on the stimpmeter demanding precision in their approach shots and their short game. Both competitors hit some great shots and generally navigated the greens well.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
