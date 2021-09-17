The 2021 edition of the Liberty Cup is in the books.
The event returned to its roots and added handicaps back into the event. With that change, the Kokomo Country Club returned to winning form, dominating the event held on its home turf.
The course demanded straight shots to avoid the mature trees as well as delicate putts for the fast greens. Along with the sound of balls hitting trees came many woes from the number of three-putts made.
Final point totals were KCC (493), Chippendale (446), Wildcat Creek (433) and the American Legion (422). The event totaled three of five gross men’s scores on each hole, three of five men’s net scores, three of five men’s senior net scores, one of two women’s gross scores and two of three women’s net scores. The KCC team scored the most points in four of those five categories.
Looking at the men’s scratch players, Wildcat Creek and Chippendale had the top point totals with 116 with the KCC close behind with 110. In the men’s net, the KCC blew away the field with 137 points. The American Legion had 124, Chippendale 117 and Wildcat Creek only 109. The KCC also won the senior’s net with 125 points. This time Wildcat was second with 117 followed by both the American Legion and Chippendale with 111.
The KCC women also dominated. Their combined gross and net contributions totaled 121 points, soundly beating Chippendale’s 102, Wildcat’s 91 and the American Legion’s 90.
Overall, the KCC team was 61-under par for its counted scores on each hole.
The Wildcat strategy of picking its next-best players for the men’s net backfired. Receiving only 25 strokes across seven holes contributed too few birdies and only enabled them to be one-under-par net for those five players.
Chippendale did better with its 35 strokes getting it 9-under par. However, the KCC team used its 68 strokes to get 29-under par. The American Legion converted its 57 strokes handicap into 16 under par. This will give the other teams something to think about for next year.
Top gross scores in the event were Brandon Steiner (70), Don Wells (71), Brian Harris (71), Bob Elkins (71), Jon Kelley (71), Josh Maggard (72), Mike Roth (72) and Tyler White (72). Top women’s gross scores were Diane Pheifer (80), Ellen Hart (83), Cindy Harrold (84) and Melissa Ellis (84). All four of these players were from the host course. Close behind were Trina Gill (85), Ann Marie Balsbaugh (85) and Chris Lalonde (85).
Four of the top men’s net scores came from KCC players. However, only two players bested par on a net basis that being Byron Cardwell (64) and Doug White (68). Three of the top five men’s senior net scores also came from the KCC but only one broke par that being Mike Stegall with a net 69.
The top three women’s net scores also came from the KCC with two of them breaking par. Cindy Harrold had a net 66 and Melissa Ellis a 67.
RYDER CUP
We are only one week away from the Ryder Cup. U.S. captain Steve Stricker selected Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth to fill out his team. His selections included some longer hitters as that will be required at Whistling Straits. “Captain America” Patrick Reed did not make the team.
One question for the Americans is whether Brooks Koepka will play. He has been nursing a wrist injury. This will add more interest or excitement in the week leading up to the event.
European captain Padriag Harrington selected Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry to fill out his team. Frequent Ryder Cupper Justin Rose did not make the team. It will be interesting to see if Poulter can keep up his stellar Ryder Cup play.
The Americans could not get the job done in the ladies Solheim Cup, lets hope the guys can win back the Ryder Cup. In any event, it will be an event you will want to watch.
BEALE TRIBUTE
Tom Beale passed away this week doing what he loved — playing golf. Beale, the highly respected and retired owner of Hague Quality Water, was playing golf with his brother and one of his sons in the Ozarks. As I was told, after putting out on the final hole he said, “Let’s go have a beer” and then collapsed.
Beale also was a member of the Kokomo Bowling Hall of Fame. He will be missed by many.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
