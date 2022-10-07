With the local club championships in the books, let’s look at this year’s winners.
For the first time since 2012, the American Legion conducted a club championship. That championship was captured by Denny Butler in a playoff over Andrew Roe after they tied with identical rounds of 78 and 75. Adam Waddell ran away with the Chippendale title by 13 shots over Randy Smith. E.J. Tolle captured the Chippendale women’s title by 11 strokes over Patty Parrett.
Tim Miller captured yet another KCC title and repeated last year’s win with rounds of 69 and 70 for a fine 139 total. Ellen Hart also repeated with her round of 80. Avery Hayes played great golf to win the Wildcat Creek title with his rounds of 73 and 71 for an even part total of 144. Julie Wagner was back to her winning ways with a round of 87 for the women’s title.
You can find all the other divisional champions listed below. Congratulations to all of our champions! Be sure to enter your club championship next year!
• Howard County: men — Josh Kinney 149; Liberty Cup — Wildcat Creek.
• American Legion men: championship gross — Butler 153; senior gross — Ron Sallee 143.
• Chippendale men: championship gross (white tees) — Waddell 145; championship net — Waddell 135; senior gross (white tees) — Randal Smith 158; senior net — Smith 142; super senior gross (White Tees) — Gerard Kelley 161; super senior net — Kelley 147; super senior gold tee gross — Bill Osburn 156; super senior gold tee net — Jeff Thatcher 142.
• Chippendale women: gross — Tolle 165; net — Lori Cole 134; senior gross — Tolle 165; senior net — Sandy Smith 144; super senior gross — Smith 184; super senior net — Smith 144.
• Kokomo Country Club men: championship gross — Miller 139; overall net — Fred Binder and Steve Berry 140; senior gross — Miller 139; senior net — Binder and Berry 140; super senior gross — Bob Cline 150; super senior net — Binder and Berry 140.
• Kokomo Country Club women: gross — Hart 80; net — Hart 72.
• Wildcat Creek men: championship gross (gold tees) — Hayes 144; open gross (blue tees) — Troy Parton 174; open net — Randy A. Smith 154; senior gross (white tees) — Bob Elkins 151; senior net — Tom Beck 135.
• Wildcat Creek women: gross (green tees) — Wagner 87; silver tee gross — Shirley Sutton 104; silver tee net — Julie Rethlake 73.
LONG DRIVE
LIV golf professional Bryson DeChambeau recently competed in the World Long Drive Championship in Mesquite, Nevada. DeChambeau worked his way through four rounds of head-to-head competition only to lose in the finals against Germany’s Martin Borgmeier. In the finals, DeChambeau’s best drive of 406 yards was only 20 yards short of Borgmeier’s best drive of 426 yards.
HANDICAP
Many golfers mistakenly believe that you should shoot your handicap on average or about 50% of the time. In reality, 50% of your scores should be within three strokes of your handicap and your normal round will be three strokes higher than your handicap. “Shooting your handicap” means that you shoot your “target score” which is based on par and your course handicap which is tied to the course rating.
You should shoot below your handicap (target score) only about 20-25% of the time. Interestingly, this percentage is not the same for all levels of players. A lower handicap golfer is more consistent and would shoot his target score about 36% of the time while a 30-handicapper would only shoot his target score 19% of the time.
A player with a 30 handicap shooting under his target score in two consecutive rounds should only happen about 4% of the time or four times a year if the player plays 100 rounds per year. And if he shoots well below his target score in consecutive rounds, your sandbagger alarm should be going off. For example, the USGA has an Exceptional Tournament Score Probability Table that shows a person with a handicap index of 10 should shoot seven strokes below their target one round in 1,200! A 32 handicapper might do it one round out of 100.
MORE HANDICAP
Many golfers think that they should shoot their handicap at least half the time. So a player with a 10.0 index thinks that they should shoot an 82 on a par-72 course. In reality it depends on what the course’s rating is.
A player with a handicap index of 10.0 would get a course handicap of seven strokes for his round from the white tees at Wildcat Creek (course rating of 67.9 and a slope of 120). He would receive 15 strokes from the back tees at Prairie View (course rating of 74.5 and a slope of 137). This should make it clear that a player who thinks his “handicap” is 10 because of his index could get seven strokes handicap for one round and 15 for another round depending on the course and tee. This means that the player’s target score for the Wildcat Creek example is 79 while it is 87 for the Prairie View example. (A player’s target score is the sum of their course handicap and par.)
Similarly, a player with a course handicap of 10 could come from a player with a 13.7 index from the white tees at Wildcat Creek or from a player with a 5.6 handicap index from the back tees at Prairie View. This says that a 13.7 handicap index player would shoot the same 82 score (20-25% of the time based on the last article segment) at Wildcat Creek from the white tees as a 5.6 handicap index player would from the back tees at Prairie View. Just the difference in the course ratings of 74.8 minus 67.9 tells you that the expected score different is about seven strokes.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
