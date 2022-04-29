Both the American Legion and Wildcat Creek golf courses have new golf professionals.
Jeff Seagrave is the golf professional at the Legion. He will normally be working weekends and other special events. The Seagrave name is well-known in Kokomo golfing circles as his grandfather was Ned Seagrave and his father, Rick Seagrave, won the Howard County Golf Tournament while a junior in high school. Jeff Seagrave’s son is Sam Seagrave who played golf for IUK.
Kokomo also welcomes the return of Pete Thatcher to Kokomo as the golf professional at Wildcat Creek.
Perhaps the biggest news is that First Tee is coming to Kokomo. Jeff Seagrave will be hosting a First Tee event on the Mondays in June at the Legion. Each session will run from 9-10:30 a.m.
Almost all golfers will recognize the name First Tee. Its programs integrate the game of golf with character building and sportsmanship. Participants will learn life skills as golf mirrors life in many ways. New this year is that the First Tee is reformatting its classes to be conducted by age group (7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-up). Seagrave conducted First Tee sessions while he was at Walnut Creek in Upland and is excited to bring the program to Kokomo.
The June series at the American Legion is targeting 50 participants. This is for golfers who have little to no experience with the game and is open for those aged 6-18. The primary audience is those who might not have an opportunity to play the game. Scholarships are available for those unable to pay the $50 cost. Just note when applying that you need a scholarship. Clubs also will be provided for participants to use.
Anyone looking for more information or wanting to sign up their child should go to www.firstteeindiana.org.
The First Tee is now in 18 locations across the state of Indiana. Luci Ross, the program’s state director, is also trying to get golf into each of the local schools and is hoping for a fall start. She is also working with the Carver Center to get a program going.
Thatcher also is planning to host a First Tee session at Wildcat Creek this summer. He also has conducted them while working at Pro-X in Westfield. Dates have not been set for the Wildcat Creek session.
A LOOK BACK
Here are the top 2021 performances by local players in tournaments sponsored by the PGA, IGA, IWGA or ISSGA.
IGA/PGA EVENTS
• Cary Hungate: 4. Indiana PGA Pro Am at Rock Hollow (66) with Ty Gingerich; 3. IGA/PGA Mixed Four Ball at KCC (64) with Kiah Parrott.
• Avery Hayes: 16. Indiana Match Play at Purgatory (78).
• Jon Kelley: 19. Indiana Senior Match Play at Purgatory (79); 13. Indiana Senior Amateur at Old Oakland (149).
• Jerry Jackson: 1. IGA/PGA Mixed Four Ball at KCC (gross 59 and net 53) with granddaughter Ally Ross; 25. Indiana Super Senior Amateur at Old Oakland (162).
• Brandi Jones and Cam Weddell: 1. Indiana Golf Team Series at Rock Hollow (61); 8. IGA/PGA Mixed Four Ball at Kokomo C.C. (67).
• Taylor Fletcher, Cam Weddell, Scott Callahan, Dan Giesecke and Kevin McClure: 2. Club Car Las Vegas Pro Am at Paiute Resort (259 points).
• Pete Thatcher, Jeff Linkenhelt, Doug White, Terry Heltzel and Tom Rethlake: 1. Club Car Las Vegas Pro Am at Paiute Resort (240 points).
• Jim Humphrey, Eric Tuchscherer, Steve Switzer, J.D. Young and Mike Grant: 19. Club Car Las Vegas Pro Am at Paiute Resort (235 points).
ISSGA EVENTS
• Jerry Jackson, Class A: 1. gross at Warren Course at Notre Dame (80); 5. gross at Bridgewater Club, Two-Man (68); 2. gross at Bridgewater Club (74); 3. gross at KCC/Wildcat Creek Championship (159).
• Ron Alley, Class A: 5. gross at KCC/Wildcat Creek Championship (171).
• Gary Roberts, Class B: 1. gross at Purdue Ackerman-Allen (71); 2. gross at Sandy Pines (78).
• Jon Kelley, Class D: 3. gross at Sagamore Club (75); 1. gross at Sandy Pines (72) and overall low gross; 2. gross at Warren Course at Notre Dame (72); 2. gross at Harbor Links (77); 2. gross at Pfau Course (74); 2. gross at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club (73); 3. gross at KCC/Wildcat Creek Championship (147); 2. gross at Meridian Hills (71).
• Gerard Kelley, Class D: 3. net at Brickyard Crossing (73); 2. net at Sagamore Club (70); 2. net at Harbor Links (75); 2. net at KCC/Wildcat Creek Championship (138).
• Dave Eikenberry, Class D: 5. gross at Bridgewater Club, Two-Man (68); 1. gross at KCC/Wildcat Creek Championship (143) and overall low gross.
Who will step up and represent Kokomo this year?
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf.
