It was 16 years ago now that Craig Dunn of the Liberty Financial Group had the idea to put together a local golf tournament pitting the best golfers from each course against each other to determine who has the best overall golfers.
Dunn’s goal was to create an event that would keep each course’s players talking about the competition throughout the year as they look forward to the next competition.
Dunn worked with Bill Eldridge who ran the events with support from the golf professionals from each course. That responsibility has now been transferred to the writer who will be organizing his second Liberty Cup. Each course has identified its 20 players who will represent their clubs.
The only tweak in the format this year was that the Senior Gross grouping was changed from ages 65 and over to 55 and over. This was a recommendation from the course professionals. Of the 20 players competing for each team, five men will play gross, five senior men will play gross, five men will play net, two women will play gross and three women will play net. Each course will drop one score on each hole within each of these groupings.
This year’s Liberty Cup will be hosted at the American Legion on Friday with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Players are asked to be there no later than noon so pictures can be taken promptly at 12:30. In the 15 years of the event, Wildcat Creek has won the title seven times, the Kokomo Country Club six and the American Legion and Chippendale teams have each won once. Could this be the year the host American Legion team wins again?
You are encouraged to come out and root for your favorite team. Rumor has it that Eldridge will be in Kokomo to take in the event. He should see another great and fun competition.
LEANING TREE
Jay Hullinger passed along the results of the Leaning Tree Ladies League for 2023. This year there were co-champions with the teams of Jillian Bellaw and Deb Hullinger sharing the title with Nancy Troyer and Rena Walker. Fourteen teams played in the league this year. Amber Truax won the award for low handicap and Linda Stranahan won for most improved.
The team of Truax, Joanna Hedrick, Joy Williams and Denise Gumm won the year-end scramble. Second place went to the team of Wendy McGinnis, Marilyn Shively, Troyer and Angela Radel while the third place team consisted of Susie Hubler, Carla Troyer and Jeannie Fulton.
Ladies interested in joining the league for next year should contact Deb Hullinger via email at hullingerd@aol.com
LIONS CLUB
The Russiaville Lions Club is planning its fourth annual golf outing at Green Acres for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 23. If you are interested in playing you can contact Frank Faulkner at frfaulkner2@comcast.net.
FEDEX CUP
Norway’s Viktor Hovland got hot at the right time of the year. He not only won the BMW Championship but he also captured the season-ending Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup and the cool $18 million in prize money. Hovland has worked on his short game this year and the results have paid off handsomely.
WANNASAEN
Chanettee Wannasaen is certainly not a household name but maybe it will be soon. The 19-year-old from Thailand just won the LPGA Portland Open in spectacular fashion. After missing nine straight cuts on the LPGA Tour, the 367th ranked player Monday-qualified for the Portland event and then shot rounds of 68, 66, 65 and 63 for a 26-under par total and the title.
She is the third player to win an LPGA event after Monday–qualifying. Interestingly, the last to do it was Brooke Henderson, who also accomplished the feat in Portland. Prior to this event, Wannasaen had never placed inside the top 50.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
