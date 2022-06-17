The LIV Golf Tour is starting to gain traction now that the first event has concluded.
The Saudi-funded golf tour has benefited from a few defections from the PGA Tour. Kevin Na and Dustin Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour. This was to avoid any lawsuits against them. Phil Mickelson announced that he will play on the new tour. He is a lifetime member of the PGA Tour and has not resigned his membership. Most recently, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed have announced that they are joining the LIV Tour beginning with the second event.
The LIV Tour has announced the 12 team captains who conducted a draft to select the remaining three players on each of their teams.
There is a $5 million purse for the top three teams with the winning team receiving $3 million. This is in addition to the $5 million going to the individual winner. The total purse for each event is a whopping $25 million.
Not only that, players are guaranteed funds for just playing. And on top of that, some players have received enormous sums just to join the tour. Mickelson received a reported $200 million. Tiger Woods was said to have turned down a figure in the “upper nine figures.”
When looking at the 48 players who participated in the inaugural event in London last weekend, you see some recognizable names in addition to the ones already cited. Some of these are Charl Schwartzel, who won the London tourney, Chase Koepka, Matt Jones, Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, Peter Uihlein, Richard Bland, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Bernt Wiesberger, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford. Even amateurs James Piot and David Puig are playing. There are a few other European and Asian Tour players. Many of these other names are not well known in the golf world.
What this means to the golf world will not be settled for some time. The PGA Tour has just suspended LIV Tour players from playing on the PGA Tour or any of its affiliates including the Presidents Cup. We also know that the USGA has stated that the U.S. Open will not be affected. No announcements have been made by the other major tournaments.
Dustin Johnson will not be eligible for the next Ryder Cup team. It is not clear how this will affect the Ryder Cup long term.
Expect more actions when a LIV Tour player attempts to play in a PGA Tour event. Lawsuits are sure to occur. Where this will lead long term is also not clear. The PGA Tour does not want to lose it players to the rival tour. This will have an impact to sponsorships, television rights and potentially future prize funds.
As soon as other players see the huge winnings of lesser players, this has to drive even more players to switch tours. As this occurs, LIV will add more teams to each event.
The LIV Tour events can be seen on Facebook or YouTube streaming. Long-time LPGA Tour announcer Jerry Foltz is part of the broadcast crew. There also are other new names.
Best case long term is for all the tours to get along and allow any player to play in any event they choose. But how will schedules be determined? What events are going to be played as the same time as other events. Don’t expect any sort of agreement on an overall calendar between tours in the near term, or maybe ever.
RANGE BALLS
Golf.com ran a series of tests comparing range balls to the premium urethane covered balls used by the top players. Range balls for the study were moderately used.
Key findings were that range balls traveled about 12 yards less with a driver for both 95 and 105 mph club head speeds. But distance wasn’t the only effect. The dispersion with the range balls was double of the premium ball. Overall results used an average of 10 hits. There was a lot of variability in performance of the range balls. Some might only go a few yards less while others might travel 25 yards less.
Similar reductions occurred with a 5-iron and pitching wedge with the distance reduction somewhat less since the overall distance is less for these clubs.
So, what can you take from this data? Don’t rely on the distances you see on the driving range nor the amount of dispersion. And if you are one that likes to take a range ball to your tough water hole, it just might help you find that water.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.