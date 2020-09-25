The local club championships are in the books. Let’s recognize our champions. Congratulate them when you see them out on the course.
Dr. Eric Tuchscherer is Chippendale’s new club champion. Chippendale played from the white tees this year. Tuchscherer fired rounds of 75 and 72 for a one-over total of 145. Steve Switzer and defending champion Scott Robinson were six strokes back.
Tim Miller captured yet another club championship title at the Kokomo Country Club with his score 144 or four-over. Miller defeated Austin Smith on the second hole of a playoff for the title. And this writer captured his seventh Wildcat Creek title by four strokes over Nick Quick and Sean Verlee, making it club championships at Wildcat in four different decades.
On the ladies’ side, Julie Wagner captured another Wildcat Creek club championship with her score of 79, which was six strokes better than Megan Quick. Maggie Pridemore captured Chippendale’s title with 169 and Ellen Hart captured another KCC title with her score of 80.
This year the American Legion did not hold a club championship and has only held one in the last eight years.
You can find all the other divisional champions below. Congratulations to all of our champions. Be sure to enter your club championship next year.
• Howard County champions: men — Ty Gingerich 137; women — no event held; Liberty Cup — Kokomo Country Club.
• Chippendale men: championship gross (white tees) — Dr. Eric Tuchscherer 147; championship net — Tuchscherer 139; senior gross (white tees) — Brent Earlywine 153; senior net — Earlywine 141; super senior gross (white tees) — Mike Parker 159; super senior net — Parker 153; gold tee gross — Brent Foster 156; gold tee net — Foster 148; senior gold tee gross — Foster 156; senior gold tee net — Foster 148.
• Chippendale women: gross — Maggie Pridemore 169; net — Sandy Smith 146; senior gross — Pridemore 169; senior net — Marcia Mullet 154.
• Country Club men: championship gross — Tim Miller 144; championship net — Kyle Rayl 138; senior gross — Jerry Jackson 149; senior net — Rayl 138; super senior gross — Jackson 149; super senior net — Bob Cline 144.
• Country Club women: gross — Ellen Hart 80; net — Judy Snow 72.
• Wildcat Creek men: championship gross (gold tees) — Jon Kelley 150; championship net — not contested; open gross (blue tees) — Rob Leavitt 156; open net — Michael Rich 144; senior gross (white tees) — Greg Lorenz 151; senior net — Gary Roberts 145.
• Wildcat Creek women: gross (green tees) — Julie Wagner 79; net — Wagner 73; silver tees gross — Sandy Comerford 94; silver tees net — Kay Trent 71.
United States Open
What a performance was made by Bryson DeChambeau at the United States Open at Winged Foot! His six-under-par finish was six strokes better than runner-up Matthew Wolff.
DeChambeau’s game plan for the course was unlike all the other players. His bomb-and-gouge strategy was thought to not be possible at Winged Foot. But he missed fairways in the right places and his short game was top notch. DeChambeau continues to push the envelope and question conventional methods in order to improve his game. What Moneyball was to baseball is what DeChambeau is doing with statistical information to golf. It will be interesting to see what other changes he has in store.
One that is known is his experimentation with a 48-inch driver, the longest allowed by USGA rules. That will only add to his longest-on-tour drives if he doesn’t lose too much control.
STATE LEFTYS
This lefty captured the State Leftys title at Rock Hollow last weekend. It was my seventh leftys title also with at least one in each of the last four decades. The greens were fast and the pins were in the same tough position for both rounds. Playing from about 6,500 yards, it was another example of patience paying off. After leading by two after a first round 77, things got tough the second day. Mark McConnell from Holland, Michigan, was playing great golf to take the lead by three strokes after eight holes. However he would triple No. 9 and double Nos. 14 through 16 to gift-wrap the title for his benefactor.
I finished with 159 and McConnell finished at 160. Jim Still from Indianapolis captured the masters division title. There was no senior division this year.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
