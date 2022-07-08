In my last article, I reviewed the past state high school boys golf champions from Kokomo schools and all four were from Kokomo High School. The two individual champions were also from KHS — Dave Grant in 1958 and Chris Williamson in 1986.
Let’s take a look at the other state finishes from Howard County schools. In the early years not all schools fielded a golf team and all teams with a golf team were invited to the state championship. This is why Kokomo shows up so many times in the early years.
1932 — Kokomo DNF (one boy had to withdraw); 1933 — Kokomo 23rd; 1934 — Kokomo 18th; 1935 — Kokomo 30th; 1936 — Kokomo 21st; 1937 — Kokomo 13th (Kokomo’s Bennie Hewitt third); 1938 — Kokomo 12th; 1939 — Kokomo eighth.
1940 — Kokomo 10th; 1941 — Kokomo fourth (Kokomo’s Jim Farrington fourth); 1948 — Kokomo’s Don Craig second; 1949 — Kokomo seventh.
1950 — Kokomo 10th; 1951 — Kokomo 12th; 1952 — Kokomo seventh; 1954 — Kokomo 10th (Kokomo’s Bill Grant second with a 72); 1955 — Kokomo 13th; 1956 — Western’s Jon Padfield fourth with a 76; 1957 — Kokomo 16th.
1962 — Kokomo 10th; 1964 — Kokomo third with Jim Ryley, Dave DeLong, Tim Miller and Tom Clark (future VP Dan Quayle, playing for Huntington North, qualified for state as an individual that year); 1965 — Kokomo fourth with Tom Cooprider, Clark, Miller and Greg Stine (Cooprider second by a single stroke with his round of 70); 1966 — Kokomo ninth.
1970 — Haworth 10th; 1971 — Northwestern 11th; 1975 — Haworth third; 1982 — Haworth fourth; 1983 — Haworth second; 1983 — Haworth’s John Andrews fifth.
1984 — Haworth third with Jon Ousley, John Andrews, Kent Fawcett, Torrey Guyer and Tim Jackson. Guyer was named Mental Attitude Award winner; 1985 — Haworth third with the same team members; 1985 — Kokomo’s John Andrews third; 1987 — Jeff Ousley second with a score of 147 and Anthony Andrews third with 149; 1987 — Kokomo fourth with Chris Williamson, Jeff Ousley, Eric Christianson, Jamie Bagley and Jeff Seagrave. They were only five shots behind the champion; 1989 — Kokomo 13th.
2000 — Kokomo 13th; 2001 — Kokomo 12th; 2002 — Kokomo 13th, Northwestern 20th.
In 2018 Kokomo resident Ty Gingerich finished in third place while playing for Guerin Catholic.
An upcoming article will summarize the top girls’ finishes.
RECOGNIZE THIS NAME?
Recognize the last name of Coody? If you do it is likely because Charles Coody won the 1971 Masters.
His grandson Pierceson was this year’s top-ranked college player in the PGA Tour’s college ranking system, earning him playing rights on the Korn Ferry Tour. In only his third start he captured his first victory and likely a PGA Tour card for 2023. His identical twin brother, Parker, played on the 2022 NCAA Championship-winning University of Texas golf team.
Pierceson Coody was courted by the new LIV tour and offered a multi-million dollar signing bonus. He turned down the offer to follow his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. Looks like that dream will soon come true.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
