In the last article I asked whether you could name our local Evans Scholarship winners. Some of you might be able to name one or two. Here is the entire list.
Kokomo’s first Evans Scholar was prominent local lawyer Dan May. The 1965 graduate of Kokomo High School caddied at the Kokomo Country Club and was awarded a four-year scholarship to Indiana University.
May was a rare scholarship recipient who also had a great golf game. He was a member of the 1968 Indiana University golf team that captured the Big Ten championship. Individually he finished 17th in the Big Ten in 1967 and 19th the next year. He is a four-time Howard County champion.
May’s brother Roger also was awarded an Evans Scholarship while Dan was in his first year at Indiana University. That is one of a couple of great stories for an upcoming article covering Dan’s golfing career.
Kokomo’s next Evans Scholar was Larry Reecer. He also caddied at the Kokomo Country Club as did all of our recipients. He was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School and decided to go to Purdue University.
Reecer cited the support of KCC professional Mal McMullen in achieving the award. Later, upon the death of McMullen in 1995, Reecer wrote a letter to the Kokomo Tribune highlighting the life lessons he learned from McMullen. Reecer went on to graduate from the Georgetown University Law Center and resided in Albuquerque at the time of McMullen’s death.
In 1971, Richard Wiley joined the Evans Scholars. Wiley was a graduate of Haworth High School. He attended the Indiana University School of Business and went on to earn an MBA from UCLA. In 1996 he was the president of the largest privately-held airline leasing company in the United States (Pagasus Aviation Group). In 2007 he founded Sky Holding Company.
That same year, Sam Allen graduated from Northwestern High School and became an Evans Scholar. He also was a fine golfer and played in high school. Allen also caddied at the Kokomo Country Club and worked for Tom Hanlon at Green Acres and caddied for Hanlon in state opens and pro/ams. PGA Professionals Hanlon, Jack Rice and Mal McMullen signed his Evans Scholars application.
Allen chose Purdue and graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. He then started his career with John Deere as an industrial engineer. He has been President and CEO of John Deere since 2010. Allen is a member of the Howard County Hall of Legends. You can see him every July on the telecast of the John Deere Classic which is an annual PGA Tour event.
Allen was born in Sumpter, South Carolina, and his father retired from the military at Grissom Air Force Base. I remember his father — also Sam — who was a member of Green Acres in the 1980s.
Then in 1977, Kevin Broo became an Evans Scholar. Broo was a graduate of Haworth High School and also attended Indiana University.
There likely will never be another Evans Scholar from Kokomo as we no longer have any caddies locally. That is too bad as this prestigious program opens up great opportunities to go to great colleges across the country.
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
With the new scoring system this year, it will be easier for fans — and players — to know where players stand in their attempt to win the $15 million top prize and the FedEx Cup.
Even though fan favorites Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth did not make the finals, there are plenty of other big names and great stories looking to win the big title. Can any of the players who started up to 10 shots back move their way to the top of the leaderboard? It will be fun to see how that plays out.
DOUG BARRON
Last week Doug Barron captured the Dick’s Sporting Goods title on the PGA Champions Tour. The 50-year old had no status on tour and went through the Monday qualifying to get into the event. Not only that, he either led or was tied for the lead throughout the entire event. It was another feel-good story in the world of golf.
LIBERTY CUP
This year’s Liberty Cup will be held on Friday, Sept. 13. College players will not be eligible which will affect the teams for a few of the local courses. It will still be a great competition and Wildcat Creek will look to three-peat.
PRESIDENT’S CUP
The President’s Cup will be played much later this year. It is being hosted from Dec. 12-15 in Australia. Captain Tiger Woods will pick four players to fill out the team in early November.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.