Last weekend a new British Open champion was crowned.
In the first Open held in Northern Ireland since 1951, one of the Irish participants triumphed. At the beginning of the tournament locals were rooting for an Irish winner. They were likely thinking of players like Rory McIlroy, Graham McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke as potential candidates. Of those, only McDowell made the cut. But it was Shane Lowry who won amid loud cheering making for a great story.
Lowry, who had not established a pedigree for major championships, was clutch in the final round. Just as it looked like players behind him were going to get closer, he performed steadily turning in the best round among the leaders. The tough conditions made it difficult to make a move and Lowry’s final round 71 was good enough for a six-shot win over Tommy Fleetwood. Even Brooks Koepka, who has been clutch in recent majors, could not make a move on Sunday.
HERMAN WINS
There was a PGA Tour event held concurrently with the Open Championship. The Barbasol Championship conducted in Kentucky was captured by Jim Herman. It was Herman’s second tour win.
When I went to Florida over the Christmas holidays, I played golf at the PGA Golf Club in Port Saint Lucie. One of those days I played the Dye Course. Since I signed up as a single I was interested to look at the tee sheet at the first tee to see who I was playing with as well as to see if there were any names I recognized. It turned out that I did recognize one name. It was Jim Herman. The 41-year-old Herman is a resident of nearby Palm City.
As I waited for my tee time, Herman walked up and we chatted a little while he waited for his playing partners. When I said I was from Indiana he mentioned Bear Slide as a great course. We then talked about Victoria National outside of Evansville. He said that was the hottest golf he ever played, temperature-wise. That part of Indiana in the summer can be hot and very humid. I couldn’t help but hope that he would have a good year. He has now!
Herman had been working his way back from a foot injury. He started this season with a Major Medical Exemption but did not win enough money in the events allowed to keep his card via that mechanism but was able to participate in some events in the Past Champions category. Not only that, the win gives him a two-year exemption on tour along with entries into the PGA Championship and the Masters.
Herman grew up in Cincinnati and played on the golf team at the University of Cincinnati. Interestingly, that is where local Ty Gingerich will play his college golf. In the past he had been the Assistant Golf Professional at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. It was Donald Trump who encouraged him to play professionally. Herman even gave Trump credit for a putting tip that helped him win the Barbasol title.
SKINS GAME IN JAPAN
It has been reported that Tiger Woods, Rory McIlory, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama will participate in a Skins Game at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan. The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21, three days prior to the inaugural Zozo Championship being played outside of Tokyo. Woods is planning to also participate in that event. Here’s hoping the event is televised, but not as a pay-per-view event.
COUNTY TOURNAMENT
The 2019 Howard County Tournament will be held on the weekend of Aug. 24-25. The first round will be contested at Chippendale and the final round at Wildcat Creek. Posters and entry forms are at the in-town courses.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Jon Kelley is an active golfer and local golf historian who contributes columns to the Tribune. He may be reached by email at jon_kelley@comcast.net.
