Dan May’s brother Roger also was awarded an Evans Scholarship while Dan was in his senior year at Indiana University. Their mother had a stroke while Roger was a senior attending Kokomo High School and their father couldn’t take care of both Roger and their mother. So Dan took Roger down to Bloomington with him.
“I paid with my other scholarship for a dorm room for me, but let Roger stay in it,” while Roger finished his final semester at Bloomington University High School. “He got free meals and I got him a job at Dog and Suds. I got a guardianship appointed and in my second semester used my money to pay tuition to start Roger in college.
“The Evans Scholarship people found out what I had done and reimbursed me for everything I had done for Roger. They gave Roger an Evans scholarship and made it retroactive to cover what I had spent.”
Roger didn’t have to go through the normal Evans interview process. This is just more evidence that the Evans Scholars is a great program.
Another great story from May involved Jim Thorpe, a name you may recall from his days on the PGA Tour and Senior PGA Tour — now PGA Tour Champions.
There was a story in Golf Digest in 2003 entitled The Hustler which was an interview with Thorpe. (You can find it on the web where it has a June 2008 date.) In it, Thorpe talked about how he went from a golf hustler to being a PGA Tour champion and making millions on the senior tour.
There is a quote in the article that goes: “Of course I lost sometimes. I was playing this guy at Coffin Golf Club in Indianapolis. I was playing him for $5,000, which was a lot of money. I shoot 33 on the front, he shoots 32. On the back nine we play for another $5,000. I shoot 33, he shoots 32. I said, ‘You know what, my friend? You’re the best.’”
That person was Dan May and here is the rest of the story.
May was a senior at the IU/Purdue Law School in Indianapolis in the spring of 1973 and playing golf all the time. The 1973 Black Expo was being held in Indianapolis and they had an upcoming golf tournament. May showed up at the golf course with “two pennies in my pocket” when he said the assistant pro said, “Lefty Brown is on the tee. I was going to play with him but can’t. Go play him and play him for anything he says cause you can beat him.” Lefty Brown had played on the PGA Tour.
On the tee, May said Brown told him they were playing for $100. May ending up winning $200 with Brown saying he’d see May the next day. The next day May beat him for $300. Then May beat Freddie Carter for $500 two days in a row. May said after that, Carter told him he had arranged a match where they were playing together against Brown and Thorpe. May had to teach school that next day but he says Carter told him, “No. You are showing up.”
The next day, around the corner walked Jim Thorpe wearing a visor over a huge afro. Not knowing who he was, May asked, “Is that Jim Brown the football player?” The response was, “No, it is Jim Thorpe the football player.” Thorpe had won a football scholarship to Morgan State.
They were playing for $600 a hole. After May and Carter lost a few holes, it started raining and the seventh hole was near the clubhouse. May indicated that it was raining too hard and was going to the clubhouse. May said Carter’s manager walked in and wondered what was going on.
At this point it should be explained that May was going to get a share of the winnings, but was not liable for any of the losses.
The manager replied, “We will just double it up on the back nine and I will take all the action.” According to May, Carter birdied hole 10, May birdied 11 and 12 and had the only par on 13, Carter birdied 14, May had the only par on 15, Carter birdied 16 and May birdied 17.
May stated “I don’t know how many press bets were involved but we had about 100 African-American guys betting on the color of my shoes. They were betting on every shot, every putt, every iron shot and every tee shot.”
At the last hole, Thorpe indicated that since May was not covering any losses, “just you and me on the 18th hole for $100.” May made par to win that too. May summarized the recollection with, “All I know is that I walked away with $1,300.” He added Thorpe said it was $10,000.
The 1973 Black Expo golf tournament was played a few days later. The tournament had a $35,000 purse. Thorpe would win with scores of 65 and 67 and take home $3,500. May must have done a good job showing Thorpe how to play the course.
