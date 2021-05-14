The National Association of Left-Handed Golfers is having its national championship this year in Indianapolis.
Last year’s event in Indy was cancelled due to the coronavirus. This year’s event will be held from June 7-10. Monday’s round will be held at the Donald Ross designed Broadmoor C.C. Tuesday play will shift to The Fort G.C., which is a Pete Dye design. Play moves to Bear Slide on Wednesday and back to Broadmoor on Thursday.
Players can enter one of six divisions. The championship and open divisions will play from about 6,500 yards, senior division (55 and older) from 6,100 yards, masters (70 and older) and grand masters divisions (80 and older) from 5,000 yards. There is even a ladies championship which will be played from 5,000 yards.
The event is flighted and open to all handicap levels. I hope to see you there! More information including an entry form can be found at www.NALG.org
PRO TOURS
It was great to see Rory McIlroy back in form and winning again at the Wells Fargo Championship. With the PGA Championship coming in next week at Kiawah Island, he will need to be in top form. The Ocean Course is a high-difficulty course and if the wind is up, most players will struggle to best par. It is also the site of McIlory’s 2012 PGA Championship win.
Just when it looked like recent major champion Patty Tavatanakit might become the first Thai woman to win the LPGA Thailand event, that honor went to Ariya Jutanugarn when she fired a final round 63.
The former No. 1 player came into the event ranked 33rd in the world and has not been playing well. She credited the win to a conversation with one of her coaches, Pia Nilsson, before the round. It was Nilsson’s birthday and Jutanugarn was talking about how “badly” she was playing. For her birthday present, Nilsson just asked Jutanugarn to commit to each shot and not worry about the outcome. Jutanugarn later said it was the first time she played without thinking about the outcome. There is a lesson there for all of us.
WALKER CUP
After a difficult start with a stomach virus affecting both teams, the United States team captured the 2021 Walker Cup at the famous Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. Florida sophomore Ricky Castillo and Texas junior Cole Hammer led the United States team to a 14-12 victory. Castillo was a perfect 4-0 and Hammer went undefeated with three wins and a tie. Nathaniel Crosby, son of crooner Bing Crosby, captained the U.S. team.
GREEN ACRES
Green Acres Golf Club is now owned by the Green Acres Homeowners Association. The deal was closed in December after the prior owner, Scott Lods, agreed to sell the course and the sewer business. The loan obtained through the USDA would not have been possible without including the sewer business, which provides sewer service to the entire Green Acres neighborhood.
Lods purchased the sewer business and golf course in a sheriff’s sale back in 2007. His primary interest was the sewer business.
Green Acres is widely regarded as the best local layout and was designed by local golf architect Bob Simmons.
COUNTRY CLUB NATIONAL EVENT
Brian Hammons, an ex-Fox-59 sportscaster and a Golf Channel celebrity, is starting a new championship for private club players. It is called the Country Club National Championship.
Using a modified Ryder Cup format, any private club can enter, but entries are limited to 64 teams. Each match will consist of six holes of four-ball, foursomes and singles. Teams that lose in the first round move to a consolation bracket. The course professional can play on the team as long as they are not an exempt tour player. Teams consist of 10 players chosen in any manner the club prefers.
Practice rounds are scheduled for Oct. 12 followed by the matches which conclude with the championship matches in each bracket on Oct. 17.
This sounded like a great event when I first heard about it on Hammons’ episode of the Indiana Golf “Now on the Tee” podcast. I would have thought it was a scratch event but I see where it is a handicap event. Let’s hope this event scrutinizes player’s handicaps to avoid getting smeared by sandbaggers.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
