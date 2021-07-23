In the last column we talked about the Rules of Amateur Status and what would jeopardize your amateur status such as playing for cash prize funds. We also talked about how these rules likely will change beginning next year.
You might be thinking, why not just eliminate all restrictions on the Rules of Amateur Status? But this would have a detrimental impact on the Rules of Golf and Handicapping if unlimited prizes were possible for handicap events. It would also eventually eradicate all the historic amateur competitions that have been around for many years and the associated development of young golfers. For example, why would one enter the U.S. Amateur if there were events offering large prizes?
Eliminating all Rules of Amateur Status would mean that highly skilled golfers could receive unrestricted sponsorship of equipment or their name or likeness. So you could have a college golfer sign a multi-million dollar contract in anticipation of his marketing appeal and expected professional performance. With the recent decision by the NCAA to allow name, image and likeness (NIL) income and the golf ruling bodies indicating they will not enforce NIL violations, these two examples will likely occur anyway.
You could even have a golfer who wants to remain an amateur being paid expenses to play in top amateur events receiving free equipment and travel funds including entry fees. (National squads and college teams currently can receive significant benefits such as equipment, instruction, entry fees, travel, etc. not available to an unaffiliated individual.)
The update to the Rules of Amateur Status will be a big change for U.S. golf. It will help the U.S. compete with other countries that have federations funding player development without placing a burden on their parents’ expenses. It could help grow our game more.
Other sports already allow this. For example, bowling currently has many players on “staff” of each bowling equipment company. These players receive free equipment to evaluate and use in return for their promotion of the brand, wearing logoed shirts, bags, etc. Each of these staff players likely receive several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment each year including a couple of each new bowling ball that is released.
So if you want to give cash as a prize at one of your events, please wait until next year when that might be allowed. In the meantime, I am hoping to find an equipment sponsor so I can get free equipment. Yes, that was a joke! And if you see me on the course and want a quick tip, you can pay me what it is worth! It’s free. I don’t intend to become a professional.
USGA, BANDON DUNES
Bandon Dunes is on every avid golfer’s bucket list. The golfing mecca on the Oregon coast offers some of the finest links courses anywhere. The USGA just announced that is has signed an agreement to bring 13 more USGA championships to Bandon Dunes. This arrangement starts with the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur and runs through the 2045 Junior Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior Championships.
The U.S. Amateur and the Women’s Amateur will both be held at Bandon Dunes in 2032 and 2041 which will be the first time they will be contested at the same venue in the same year. The 2029 Walker Cup and the 2038 Curtis Cup matches are also part of the agreement.
Bandon Dunes and owner Mike Keiser are big supporters of amateur golf and this is a major indication of that support.
COUNTY TOURNEY
The Howard County Golf Tournament will be held at the Kokomo Country Club on Aug. 28 and the American Legion on Aug. 29. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Entry forms are available at each of the in-town courses.
With the conversion to the World Handicap System, there is only one provider for official golf handicaps. If you plan to play in the tournament and use a handicap, you must have a handicap through BlueGolf. You can get your handicap established by talking to your course pro or obtaining it from the Indiana Golf website indicating your home course. It only takes 54 holes to get your initial handicap so get yours now.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
