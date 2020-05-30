Have you noticed that your handicap is being determined in a different way or even that your handicap was modified in January? It did as the World Golf Handicap System was rolled out for the United States at the beginning of the year.
The World Golf Handicap System replaces the six handicap systems that were used worldwide (USGA, Argentine GA, European GA, Council of National Golf Unions, South African GA and Golf Australia). Each country’s governing body is allowed to make slight modifications.
The intent of a handicap has been modified to have the player’s handicap represent their demonstrated playing ability rather than their potential. Here are some of the changes in how handicaps will now be calculated.
It will now take only 54 holes to establish a handicap. It used to be 90 holes. The maximum handicap has been increased to 54 for both men and women. It used to be 36.4 for men and 40.4 for women. Instead of using the 10 best of last 20 scores, the system now uses the average of eight best scores. This could have a small effect on your handicap when the transition was made.
The more noticeable difference will be in the course handicap you use when playing in a match against someone. Your playing handicap or course handicap will now be in relation to par rather than the course rating — you will see the effect if you look at the handicap you receive from different tees. It will have a much wider range than the one or two strokes you used to see.
The handicap effect of playing from different tees is now automatically addressed when you look up your handicap and examine the course handicaps for each of the tees at your home club. This resolves the situation where the average golfer did not understand that they needed to adjust handicap strokes when playing from a different tee than their opponent.
The Equitable Stroke Control process has been updated to use a “net double bogey” as the maximum score used for handicap purposes for all players.
The other big change is in the frequency of handicap updates. They will now occur daily instead of twice monthly. For this reason tournament directors will want to specify handicap cutoff dates for their events! Also, handicaps can now be affected by how the course plays on a given day. So if it is cold and wet and the wind is blowing and everyone is shooting a higher score that day, the course rating is adjusted. This will happen only if scores are statistically unusual (high or low) and at least eight scores are turned in that day. The adjustment is effectively to the course rating and can range from one stroke easier to three strokes tougher. Only integers are used for the adjustment.
If a player shoots an abnormal score the system handles that as follows. “Exceptional” scores will result in an immediate one or two stroke adjustment to your Handicap Index. If you submit a “score differential” (slope adjusted score as compared to the course rating) seven strokes below your index, your index will be adjusted down by one. If you submit a score differential 10 strokes below your index, your index will be adjusted down by two.
Increases in handicap index from bad scores are “capped” using your lowest handicap index within the last 12 months. A soft cap reduces increases over three strokes by 50% and a hard cap limits increases to a maximum of five above your 12-month low. What all of this means is that exceptionally good scores can result in an immediate adjustment in your handicap index and that exceptionally bad scores can only have a limited effect on your handicap index based on your 12-month lowest handicap index.
You can find out more by visiting www.usga.org
Correction to last article
It was brought to my attention that I had an error in my last article regarding the cart modifications made at Wildcat Creek. It was Steve Johnson who came up with the idea, concept and implementation of the plastic dividers. Then when players noticed that the dividers were swaying a lot in heavy wind Mike Dyer came up with the modification incorporating two wooden cross-beams to prevent the plastic from moving sideways with the wind.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
