The PGA Tour players were irate when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that an agreement had been made to enter into merging discussions with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). This announcement blindsided the players who had no indications that discussions were underway nor that a decision was imminent.
Only a week ago it was reported that 41 players sent a letter to the commissioner demanding that they have more say in the future of the PGA Tour. Not only that, they were demanding that Tiger Woods have a “seat at the table.”
Monahan quickly accepted the demands and Woods was added as a sixth player director joining Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson.
The merger agreement is only a framework agreement with many details left to be worked out. This will now give the PGA Tour players more say in creating the details of the merger. It also gives them right of first refusal on all aspects of the agreement with the PIF. Players now have a voting majority on PGA Tour matters which ensures that the commissioner and the Tour’s non-player board members cannot act alone like they did in creating the framework agreement.
LIV AT GREENBRIER
Bryson DeChambeau captured the LIV event last weekend at the Greenbrier. It was his first LIV win and his first win since his U.S. Open title in 2020. Not only that, he shot rounds of 68, 61 and 58. It was the first sub-60 round in the LIV Golf League. The final round was played under “pick, clean and place” due to rain which no doubt enabled some fine scoring. But shooting 119 for back-to-back rounds is great golf by any measure.
DONATION TO PURDUE GOLF COURSE
Thanks to a $20 million donation from golf alumnus and Northwestern High School graduate Sam Allen (‘75) and his wife, Purdue alumna Marsha Allen (‘75), the Birck Boilermaker Golf Course is getting a new clubhouse. The donation to the Purdue Research Foundation represents the largest single cash gift benefiting a facility in the history of Purdue Athletics.
Earlier this year, Purdue Athletics announced operational information in the lead-up to construction on the new Pete Dye Clubhouse at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (BBGC). Construction on the new clubhouse at the BBGC will include the closure and relocation of Cherry Lane, as well as changes to adjacent parking and course operations.
The Ackerman-Allen Course was open since the spring for public play and BBGC members. To the north, Kampen-Cosler course is reserved for BBGC members, their guests and the Purdue men’s and women’s golf squads. There is limited parking at the Kampen-Cosler course.
Construction of the clubhouse is slated to be complete by Aug. 1, 2024.
FEDEX CUP
The main part of the PGA Tour season is now over and it is time for the FedEx Cup playoffs. This year only 70 players made it to the playoffs which is a reduction from the 125 players in prior years. Fifty players will advance to the next event and 30 players advance to the finals like prior years.
INDIANA LEFTYS
The 2023 Indiana Leftys state tournament will be held at Sandy Pines in Demotte on the weekend of Sept. 16-17. This great and fun layout will host the event for the second consecutive year. Entry forms are available on the Wildcat Creek bulletin board or contact the author if you would like one emailed to you.
HOWARD CO. GOLF
The Aug. 19 deadline for entry into the Howard County Golf Tournament is fast approaching. Entry forms for this year’s county tournament are now available at all in-town golf courses. The American Legion will host the first round on Saturday, Aug. 26 followed by Wildcat Creek on Sunday, Aug. 27.
LIBERTY CUP
The 2023 edition of the Liberty Cup is less than a month away, on Friday, Sept. 8. Materials have been provided to the course professionals for forming their teams. Look for more information in an upcoming article before the event.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
