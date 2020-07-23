Maybe it’s the shortened season that was impacted by the pandemic. Maybe it’s the lack of fans on the course. But I don’t recall hearing anything about pace of play on the PGA Tour telecasts this year.
In January, the PGA Tour announced a new pace of play policy that changed how it monitors pace of play that was to take effect in April.
In the past, groups that fell behind the group in front of them could be “put on the clock” until they got back into position. While “on the clock” a player taking too much time could be penalized. It didn’t matter if that was the player primarily responsible for the group falling behind or not.
With the new policy, the tour is trying to change players’ habits that might contribute to slow play. The tour maintains an Observation List that is updated on a weekly basis. Players go on or off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period based on ShotLink data. ShotLink uses many volunteers to capture data on each shot on tour. For example, that data is used to calculate all the statistical data including all the “shots gained” information.
In addition to the Observation List, if a player is observed to exceed a 60-second average time for all shots, that player will be timed individually whether or not the group is in position. So now you are probably thinking that you would like to see this list. This list is confidential but players on the list are notified to help drive a change in habits.
Additionally, fines and penalties have been enhanced significantly. Anyone in the field who takes more than two minutes to play a shot without external factors will get an Excessive Shot Time. If a player were to get two Excessive Shot Times in a tournament they will get a one-stroke penalty for that second time and each subsequent Excessive Shot Times for that tournament. So the focus has been expanded beyond just looking within a single round. A $5,000 fine goes along with that penalty. Attaining 10 bad times in a season will result in a $50,000 fine.
A couple of years ago the European Tour introduced a Shot Clock Masters tournament where players were given 40 seconds to hit a shot. Visible clocks were on the course for all to see. The first player to play was given an extra 10 seconds and players were given two extensions per round. After that, they would receive a one-stroke penalty for each violation. It certainly added to television viewer entertainment.
BULKED UP
Bryson Dechambeau is having another impact to the game and it is fun to watch.
The physics major has done some golf-specific conditioning to add power to his game. The results have been incredible. He has added more than 20 yards to his drives in a relatively short period of time.
His physique has been noticeably strengthened. He now takes a fast “violent” swing at the ball and is close to having the highest ball speed on tour. Cameron Champ recorded a ball speed of more than 198 mph and Dechambeau has now had many in the 190s and claims to have hit 200. This would correlate to a clubhead speed of over 130 mph. He has recorded a large number of drives more than 350 yards including some more than 400 yards.
What is most amazing is that he has accomplished this without reducing the percentage of fairways hit. The “braniac” is using this power to his advantage and has placed in the top-five in all his recent events including a win. Dechambeau is smart about where he uses his power as it favors some courses over others.
TRUAX SHOOTS A 59
Adam Truax fired a course-record 59 at the Leaning Tree Golf Course (adjacent to the Grissom Air Force Base) eclipsing the prior record of 62. Truax toured the nine-hole course twice with nines of 28 and 31. His front nine included an eagle two on the 298 yard par-4 fifth hole. His clean scorecard consisted of 11 birdies and the eagle. Great shooting and congratulations Adam!
COUNTY TOURNAMENT
The 2020 Howard County Tournament will be held on the weekend of Aug. 22-23. Mark your calendars now. The first round will be contested at Chippendale and the final round at the American Legion. Entry forms are now available at all the in-town courses.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
