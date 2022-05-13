Professional golfers can make a lot of money, but their annual income pales when compared to the top athletes of other sports. A key difference in golf is that a player earns his money based on his performance. Sure, some have endorsement contracts and the top players can receive appearance fees for a couple of international events.
One can make a good living at golf. But you better be good. Really good!
You might have seen where Scottie Scheffler picked up a cool $2.7 million for his Masters win out of the record $15 million purse. But the average player picked up less than one-half of that for the entire season.
Last year, the 100th ranked player earned about $1.3 million. But what about the other tours? On the LPGA Tour, the 100th ranked player only earned a little more than $128,000. Before you say, “wow that is a lot of money,” you need to consider what the player actually netted. After paying for her caddie, travel, taxes she would not have made much profit at all. Those getting endorsement deals are much better off, but they are the small minority.
Nine tournaments have increased their purses on the LPGA Tour for 2022 including the CME Group Tour Championship that now has a $7 million purse. They are also introducing two new events for 2022 — the JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes in late April and the Kroger Queen City Championship in September. The Kroger event is marking the LPGA return to Cincinnati for the first time since 1989.
In total, the ladies will be playing for over $85 million in 2022. Last year’s top money winner was Jin Young Ko with $3.5 million. Second was Nelly Korda with nearly $2.4 million.
The PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup bonus pool will increase from $60 million to $75 million for 2022. The overall champion prize will increase from $15 million to $18 million. The Player Impact Program (PIP) will increase from $40 million to $50 million. The PIP uses measures of fan engagement and impact based on a variety of metrics including social media.
Even the Korn Ferry Tour announced plans to increase its standard purse to $1M per event.
Needless to say, the PGA tours are doing well. Maybe too well!
The golf landscape is dealing with some turbulent times as competition for PGA Tour players is increasing. No doubt some of the PGA Tour increases are a response to the potentially rival league expected to offer huge prize and participation monies.
You may have heard about the Greg Norman promoted LIV Golf sponsored by Saudi Arabia. LIV is touting large guaranteed participation fees and huge $25 million purses. This is widely seen as a “sportswashing” effort by the Saudi government to improve their global perception. Additionally, there is the Premier Golf League that is trying to get the PGA Tour players to evaluate their proposal.
So far there have been no major “defections” from the PGA Tour which stated that LIV players would be excluded from PGA Tour events. Some players have requested an exemption from the PGA Tour to participate in the first LIV event in London. This is similar to the exemptions requested to play in the Saudi International event. But the “hardball” will really begin as the next four LIV events are scheduled in the United States competing against existing PGA Tour events. The first of these is the LIV event scheduled in Portland, Oregon, from July 1-3. This is at the same time as the John Deere Classic.
The PGA Tour has said it will ban players who join the LIV from playing in PGA Tour events. LIV claims that the PGA Tour cannot do that. It would appear that a lawsuit is on the horizon. Meanwhile the PGA Tour is looking to rearrange its calendar adding an international series in the fall to eliminate its wrap-around season. This would mean that the PGA Tour would start in January and end with the Tour Championship at the end of August. No doubt this is an effort to fight the potential competition. Needless to say, it should be a very interesting year for golf — off the course!
Earl Howard
It was sad to hear that Earl Howard passed away. In 1994 Howard gave up his position as Director of Golf at the Poipu Bay Golf Course in Hawaii to become co-owner of Green Acres. I don’t know what he was thinking other than it was his dream to own a golf course. He retired to Florida in 2005. He was very professional and a top-notch person. Those of us who played at Green Acres and met Earl were better off for knowing him. He will be missed. You can find a more complete obituary at Legacy.com.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
