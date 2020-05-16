Golfers have been taking advantage of the opportunity to play golf now that approvals have been given albeit with some continued restrictions.
Indiana Golf has published operating procedures for its events which will resume operations beginning May 26. If you plan to play in any Indiana Golf Association (IGA) event, you should go to their website for more information.
Mike Dyer has developed a golf cart modification in use at Wildcat Creek to enable two players to ride in a golf cart. It consists of a transparent plastic divider along with two supporting beams to prevent possible wind-induced flexure. Without this approach carts would be limited to one occupant. Even with the dividers, only one person should be driving the cart. The aforementioned IGA procedures will have two bags on a cart but one of the players will need to walk. Sounds like a good way to get a little extra exercise. However, they may have to plan the pairings to ensure that one player is volunteering to walk.
The PGA Tour has issued a 37-page document outlining its plan to keep players safe as it opens its season without fan attendance. But we won’t have to wait for the official start of the PGA Tour season to see some live golf. This weekend is the Taylor Made Driving Relief skins competition featuring Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler an Matthew Wolff. This event will raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The better-ball skins event will be televised live on NBC on Sunday at 2 p.m. This is also a rare opportunity to see the exclusive Donald Ross designed Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.
Then a week later another competition pits Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. This will also be televised on TNT, TBS and some streaming services beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. The host course will be the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The “trash talking” has already started.
In addition to the IGA, the Indiana State Seniors Golf Association will start its tournament season in early-mid June. Below are notable performances by local golfers in last year’s events.
IGA/PGA EVENTS
Cary Hungate: 13. Indiana PGA Four Man Team at Highland (65) with Tim Miller, Mike Maddox and Dave Eikenberry; 21. Indiana PGA Pro Am at Rock Hollow (72) with Sam Seagrave; 24. Pro-Assistant at Hillcrest (71) with Pete Thatcher
Jim Humphrey: 23. Indiana PGA Four Man Team at Highland (68) with Eric Tuchscherer, Brian Harris and Steve Switzer; 25. Indiana PGA Fall Pro-Am at Anderson (141) with Tuchscherer; 36. Indiana PGA Pro-Am at Rock Hollow (81) with Tuchscherer; 50. Indiana PGA Las Vegas Pro-Am Pro at Paiute G.C.; 15. Indiana PGA Las Vegas Pro-Am Team with Tuchscherer, Switzer, M. Grant and J. Young.
Pete Thatcher: 16. Indiana PGA Northern Open at South Bend (78); 35. Indiana PGA Las Vegas Pro-Am Team at Paiute G.C. with Tom Rethlake, J. Simmons, T. Heltzel and S. Hearn; 45. Indiana PGA Las Vegas Pro-Am Team Pro at Paiute G.C. (165).
Sam Seagrave: 2. IGA Tournament Series No. 3 at Brickyard (72); 18. Indiana Amateur at Purgatory (217); 42. Indiana PGA Indianapolis Open at Chatham Hills (149).
Ty Gingerich: 13. Indiana Amateur at Purgatory (215); 17. Indiana Open at Otter Creek (219).
Steve Parrott: 10. Las Vegas Pro-Am Team at Paiute G.C.
ISSGA EVENTS, TOP FINISHES
Jerry Jackson, Class A: 1. Gross Championship at Harbour Trees (79); 1. Gross at Ackerman-Allen (75).
Art Stonebraker. Class A: 1. Net Championship at Harbour Trees (67).
Jon Kelley, Class D: 2. Gross Pro-Senior Team at Hillview (135); 3. Gross at The Fort (75); 1. Gross at Maplecrest Country Club (68), overall low gross; 3. Gross at Meridian Hills (76); 2. Gross at Donald Ross Course at French Lick (78); 2. Gross at Pete Dye Course at French Lick (76).
Gerard Kelley, Class D: 2. Gross Pro-Senior Team at Hillview (135).
Dave Eikenberry, Class E: 1. Gross at The Fort (75); 2. Gross at Woodland (72); 1. Gross at Donald Ross Course at French Lick (77).
Mike Tweed, Class E: 2. Gross Pro-Senior Team at Hillview (135); 2. Net Championship at Harbour Trees (68).
Who will step up and represent Kokomo this year?
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
