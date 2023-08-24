The grand finale of the FedEx Cup is being contested starting today. Scottie Scheffler is atop the standings and gets a 10-stroke advantage over the players with the fewest points.
Scheffler led last year as well but did not play well in the last round and Rory McIlroy captured his second FedEx Cup. McIlroy is currently in third position and starts three strokes behind Scheffler. Can McIlroy be the first player to win three FedEx Cups? Viktor Hovland starts two behind and recent star Lucas Glover starts five strokes back. Jon Rahm is in fourth place in the standings but has not played as well of late. He begins four strokes back.
A cool $18 million will go to the winner this weekend.
LPGA TOUR
Alexa Pano recently won the Handa World Invitational for her first LPGA Tour win. Not only that, the win came on her 19th birthday.
Pano captured the title with a birdie on the third playoff hole following an excellent final round of 66. Pano is a young star that was one of the subjects of a youth golf documentary 11 years ago called “The Short Game.” A three-time finalist at the Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National, she was also the youngest competitor at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019. It looks like her career is off to a great professional start like Rose Zhang a few weeks ago.
INTERNATIONAL
The Solheim Cup is only a month away. European Captain Suzann Petterson has made her four captain’s picks for this year’s event in Andalucia, Spain. U.S Captain Stacy Lewis has not yet made her three captain’s picks. Regardless of who she picks, the team is stacked with good players.
If you like these team events, you won’t have to wait long for the next event as the Ryder Cup is only a week after the Solheim Cup.
This year the matches will be conducted at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio near Rome. Luke Donald will captain the European team while Zach Johnson captain’s the United States team.
It will be interesting to see who will make the teams and whether LIV players will be selected. Right now, Brooks Koepka has qualified on points. Could other LIV players be selected? Justin Thomas had a difficult year and will need a captain’s pick to make the team. He finished his last tournament well, but was it enough to solicit a pick? Glover would love to make the team. Is his new-found putting prowess enough to convince Johnson to pick him? Regardless of who makes the team, it will be a great event for spectators.
INDIANA LEFTYS
You still have a few weeks to sign up for the Indiana Leftys state tournament, which will be held at Sandy Pines in Demotte on the weekend of Sept. 16-17. This great and fun layout will host the event for the second consecutive year. Entry forms are available on the Wildcat Creek bulletin board or contact the author if you would like one emailed to you.
Your author managed to capture the Michigan lefties title last weekend over nine-time champion Mark McConnell, who hails from Michigan. Interestingly, McConnell’s son just bought a house on Wildcat Creek. I hope Mark can make it down every now and then for some fun rounds.
COUNTY TOURNEY
The Howard County Tournament is being contested this weekend at the American Legion and Wildcat Creek. Only 22 golfers signed up for the event and those players are spread across the Championship, Open and Senior divisions. Past champions competing are Josh Kinney, Nick Irish, Josh Maggard, Jeff Rudolph and your author.
LIBERTY CUP
The Liberty Cup is only two weeks away, on Friday, Sept. 8. Look for more information in the next article.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
