This year’s golf season is off to a slow start. The coronavirus-forced cancellation of all the school activities and sports and is also affecting the public’s ability to participate in sports. All the major professional sports are on hold.
The PGA Tour schedule has been impacted significantly. After Hideki Matsuyama fired a first-round 63 to take the lead in the Players Championship on March 12, the golf world came to a quick and sudden halt. As things are starting to open up some, here is what is planned for the tour season.
The first regular event to be held will be the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 8 from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. It and the next three events are planned to be held with no fan attendance.
The major championships also have been adjusted. The British Open has been canceled. The PGA Championship will be held from Aug. 3-9. The Tour Playoffs will be held from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7 which is the final round of the Tour Championship. The United States Open will be held from Sept. 14-20 followed by the Ryder Cup. The last major this year will be the Masters, which has been pushed back until Nov. 12-15.
Hopefully, there won’t be further interruptions or disruptions to the schedule. It should make for a very interesting fall golf season.
LOCAL GOLF
This author retired at the end of March and was looking to play more golf early this season. Well, so much for that idea!
As the local golfers are well aware, county golf courses have been closed. Interestingly, across the nation 48% of courses were open as of April 15 including most around Indianapolis with certain countermeasures. For some golfers, “physical distancing” will come easy as they spend their time in the woods on the far side of the hole. It is easy for golfers to stay at least 6 feet apart.
On April 18, local courses were given approval to open with certain restrictions. Those restrictions are walking only except for those requiring an “accommodation” and even then only one person per cart. There will be no rakes, sand bottles, ball washers and flagsticks on the course. Clubhouses and restrooms are closed to the public as are the practice facilities. Cups are placed upside down above the ground so one doesn’t have to reach into the hole. Tee times are increased to a 10-minute interval and require pre-scheduling and electronic payment.
There is sure to be some pent-up demand when golfers in Howard County are given the full go-ahead to play and practice normally. I have seen players hitting into a net on their property and I have even hit plastic balls off a mat in the backyard. Golfers will return to the courses and the sport they love even with whatever restrictions remain in place. It’s a great way to get exercise while remaining physically separated by the expected distance.
LET’S CLEAN UP
Fourteen players from Wildcat Creek came out last Sunday to help clean up the course. Mike Roth organized the effort and the volunteers were spread out around the course, primarily picking up the many small and large sticks that have fallen from the trees over the winter. It was hard work but enjoyable at the same time as we were helping to get the course into great shape. We completed most of the tasks provided by the greenkeeper Rob. The hope is to do this every year and get an even larger group of volunteers with better publicity. This is a great idea for club members and players to help their grounds crew.
I hope to have sufficient topics to cover until the sports world picks up to some level in the next few months. If you have topics you would like to see addressed, just let me know. Until next time, have more fun playing more golf.
Jon Kelley is an active golfer and local golf historian who contributes columns to the Tribune. He may be reached by email at jon_kelley@comcast.net.
