It was a great scene at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open last weekend. Annika Sorenstam shared the stage with the championship trophy with her husband and two children.
Sorenstam won the title in grand fashion by posting a final round 68 to win by eight strokes. It is hard to believe that it has been more than 12 years since she retired from regular competition. With her family’s blessing, she entered and prepared for this tournament with the full intent of trying to win. She proved why she is the top women’s player of our generation. Her 72 LPGA Tour wins and 10 major championships include three U.S. Opens. This win was her fourth USGA title.
When Sorenstam won her first LPGA event (the 1995 U.S. Open), golf writer John Garrity stated that we have witnessed the “real thing.” He knew when he saw greatness. Sorenstam is a great ambassador for the game and a great person. I hope we see more of her in the future. With the win, she will receive an invite to the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open. Her last U.S. Open appearance was in 2008 when she walked off with an eagle on the last hole. What a story it would be if she could add another U.S. Open to her résumé!
OLYMPIC GOLF
Upon waking up at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, I decided to check out the Golf Channel as I knew the final round of the Olympics was nearing its conclusion. I was not disappointed. Home country favorite Hideki Matsuyama had several opportunities for birdie coming down the stretch to contend or even place with a medal, but couldn’t get a putt to drop. Rory Sabbatini fired a final-round 61 and was tied for the lead when I joined the telecast. We haven’t heard much from the 45-year-old in a long time, but he fired the round of a lifetime.
The leader coming into the final round was Xander Schauffele. When I joined the telecast he was tied for the lead with Sabbatini. Schauffele promptly birdied the driveable par-4 17th hole to get into gold-medal position. After his drive went into the trees to the right side of the 18th hole, it looked like he might be looking at a playoff. But after a nice chip-out he stiffed a wedge to about 3 feet. He drained the putt for a par and a one-shot gold medal win.
There was a seven-way playoff for the bronze medal which included Matsuyama and recent Open champion Collin Morikawa. But it was C.T. Pan from Chinese Taipei that won the large playoff.
The women are playing their Olympics this week and are scheduled to complete play on Saturday (our Friday night). However, a tropical storm is brewing which might force the event to be shortened to 54 holes as the competition must be completed before the closing ceremonies on Sunday.
DID YOU KNOW ...
Crooked Stick has a Tour Hopefuls Program in which Eric Steger has been able to participate. He was not aware of it until the summer after he graduated (Ball State). Crooked Stick’s Director of Golf was talking with Eric’s father, Scott, and told him he should have Eric apply for it. It’s member-voted and you must submit a playing résumé. Steger made it and subsequently met some people out there where his sponsors are.
He has been a part of the program for the last eight years. He is basically a member, has a locker in the locker room and has no restrictions. Eric stated that “it’s been a great spot to really hone my game and get better.” They normally have about three or four men and one or two women. You have to resubmit a playing résumé each year to reapply.
TOURNEY SEASON
We are a week away from the first club championship being contested, that being at Wildcat Creek. Others will follow.
The 2021 Howard County Golf Tournament will be held at the Kokomo Country Club on Aug. 28 and the American Legion on Aug. 29. Tee times will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Entry forms are available at each of the in-town courses. Deadline for entry is Aug. 21. Get your entry in now.
It does not appear that there will be a women’s county tournament this year.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.