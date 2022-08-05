Let’s look at golf’s speed records.
If you were expecting this segment to be about golf ball speeds, you will be disappointed. But really, what is there to say about golf ball speeds?
Solid center-face contact will result in a ball speed about 1.5 times the clubhead speed. If you have ever been to a club fitter this ratio is known as “smash factor” and a value of 1.5 is as good as it gets. So, your 100 mph clubhead speed will result in a ball speed of between 140-150 mph for a well-struck shot. The top long drivers can reach clubhead speeds of up to 130 mph, getting them close to 200 mph ball speeds. Bryson DeChambeau can reach 140 mph clubhead speed and over 210 mph ball speed. The elite long drivers can reach a clubhead speed of 150 mph and over 220 mph ball speed.
OK, back to the topic at hand. This segment is about golfing speed, not ball speed. The fastest round irrespective of score is under 27 minutes. Yes, that is for 18 holes! I endured par-fives that took that long to play.
The Speedgolf record set in 2021 is a round of 65 shot in just over 42 minutes at the United States Speedgolf Classic at the Horton Smith G.C. in Missouri. It was shot by Scott Dawley, who was hauling five clubs — a driver, hybrid, 8-iron, wedge and putter. He broke the previous record of a round of 77 in just under 32 minutes. Speedgolf sums the golf score and time to determine the best speedgolf score. Looks like they are going to soon break 100 like most mere mortals shoot without adding their playing time.
If you are wondering, this is without a golf cart. The women’s record is owned by Lauren Cupp with a round of one under par 72 shot in 50 minutes and 48 seconds.
The PGA Tour record was recorded at last year’s Tour Championship when Joaquin Niemann raced through 18 holes in one hour and 53 minutes. I wonder if his caddie asked for a raise!
GOLF BALL PERFORMANCE
OK — who doesn’t want to hit the golf ball a long way? Most players want to play a long golf ball. Most players also don’t want to spend $50 a dozen for their balls.
Golf ball manufacturers have many offerings that should satisfy any player. The premium golf balls use a urethane cover resulting in 70% more spin than non-urethane covered balls. Competitive golfers will want to use a urethane covered ball to improve their short game control. This is even more noticeable on fast firm greens.
Ping has developed a golf ball fitting program that you can find at bellfitting.com. The virtual online tool is called Ballnamic. Data from Ping’s testing of more than 40 golf ball models is included. The downside is that you will pay $39 for a 24-hour access to the tool. I am not expecting any local players to try this tool.
If you play whatever kind of golf ball you happen to find while searching for your ball, you might be leaving a few strokes out on the course.
JACKSON STILL HAS IT
I witnessed a great performance in a recent Indiana State Seniors Golf Association event. Local golfing great Jerry Jackson fired an outstanding round of 6-under par 66 at the Bridgewater Golf Club. The 82-year-old legend may not be able to hit the ball as far as he used to, but the rest of his game is still very good. In case you are counting, his score was 16 strokes below his age!
MEN’S HOWARD CO.
This year’s Howard County Golf Tournament will be conducted on Aug. 27-28 at Chippendale and Wildcat Creek, respectively. Entry forms are available at each of the local in-town courses. Deadline for entries is 5 p.m. on Aug. 20.
INDIANA LEFTYS
The 2022 Indiana State left-handers tournament will be conducted at the nice Sandy Pines golf club in Demotte on Sept. 10-11. Sandy Pines got great reviews when the ISSGA played it last season. Entry forms are posted at Wildcat Creek. This tournament is flighted by age and score so most everyone has a chance to win something. You can contact the author of this column for more information as he has now taken over as leader of the organization.
Entry forms are also available at the National Association of Left-handed Golfers website — www.nalg.org — under the tab for state tournaments.
LIBERTY CUP
This year’s Liberty Cup will be contested on Sept. 16, which is one week later than normal. Bill Eldridge has handed off organization of this event to this column’s author. Eldridge has purchased a new home in Florida and will move there shortly.
Let’s all thank Bill for organizing this event for the last 14 years under the sponsorship of Craig Dunn and the Liberty Financial Group. More information will follow as the event gets closer.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
