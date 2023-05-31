Stanford’s Rose Zhang has turned professional. Although only a sophomore, she has risen to the top of women’s amateur golf. While only 20 years of age, she has a résumé that points to a successful professional career.
Zhang just captured the NCAA Division I individual title for the second consecutive year. No one had ever accomplished that feat on the women’s side. Her record 12 college wins at Stanford topped another player who had success in professional golf — Tiger Woods!
Zhang also captured this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur. So what else was there to accomplish when you are at the top of the game? The answer for Zhang was to advance to the next level and compete professionally. She will compete this week in the Mizuho Americas Open on the LPGA Tour.
Although expectations should be tempered, it would surprise no one if she were able to record a win this season. If she did, she would qualify to be considered for the Solheim Cup this fall. A player must be a full-time member of the LPGA Tour to be considered for the Solheim Cup and a win would accomplish that for her.
Zhang will continue her schooling as she intends to obtain her degree from Stanford. Needless to say, her next two years will be very busy.
RULES CHANGES
The Rules of Golf were updated beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Here are a few that might be of interest to you.
Rule 9.3 Ball Moved by Natural Forces has been updated to state that a ball must be replaced if it moves to another area of the course after being dropped, placed or replaced. This also applies if the ball comes to rest out of bounds. If you didn’t know, there are four areas of the course — the teeing area, penalty areas, bunkers and the putting green.
A few years ago, Ricky Fowler ran into a situation where this rule would have been helpful to him. He hit a ball into a penalty area and had to drop to take relief. Upon dropping, the ball rolled back into the penalty area which in this case was a lake. After two drops he was able to place the ball on the tightly mown grass outside of the penalty area.
As Fowler was walking to look at the green he looked back only to see his ball start rolling back into the lake. He was forced to talk a penalty and repeat the process. Fowler managed to keep his head and win the event by a stroke after his misfortune. Had this new rule been in effect, it would have been a much easier victory.
Rule 11.1b(2) has been amended to state that a ball played from the putting green that strikes an insect, the player or the club used to make the stroke is played as it lies. The stroke is not replayed.
A new Rule 25 has been added for players with disabilities such that modifications provided in the new rule apply to all competitions. Previous to this addition, Local Rules needed to define that these modifications could be used. Last year the Indiana Golf Association held its first Adaptive Championship. The USGA also held its first U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst last year.
Finally, anywhere Back-on-the-Line Relief is taken, for example when hitting into a penalty area, the relief area has been simplified. You must still drop on the line formed by the pin through the point the ball entered the penalty area but the ball is now allowed to roll up to one club length from that point. Before, you could drop it one club-length from the line and it could not roll forward at all whereas now it must be dropped on the line and could roll up to one club length closer to the penalty area.
KASH BELLAR
Next week on Tuesday I will get a close-up look at Kash Bellar’s game. Peru’s Bellar is now an accomplished player at Ball State. As the District 2 Director for the Indiana Golf Association, I conduct the Indiana Amateur Qualifier at Rock Hollow. Being Bellar’s home course, he has to be considered one of the favorites to advance.
NATIONAL LEFTIES
The 87th Annual National Association of Left-Handed Golfers national tournament will be conducted next weekend in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, at the Avondale Golf Club. The tournament has been out west only three times in 15 years so holding the event out west this year was an attempt to bring in some participants from that region. A change was also made to play only three rounds on the weekend in an attempt to increase participation.
The end result of the changes did bring in more participants from the western region, but overall participation was pretty flat as 35 players are set to compete.
While in the area, a number of travelers will take the opportunity to play a fun round at the nearby Coeur D’Alene Resort to play the famous floating island green. Here’s hoping for blue skies!
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
