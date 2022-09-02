Long-hitting Josh Kinney captured the 2022 Howard County Championship over the weekend. Following a four-over-par round of 77 at Chippendale, Kinney followed that up with an even-par 72 at Wildcat Creek.
This writer led by one after Saturday’s opening round. In the final round, Kinney’s short game held him back as he bogeyed Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 6 to drop further back. But he stayed patient and birdied Nos. 5, 7, 8 and 9. Kinney, Sean Verlee, who shot 79 in the opening round, and I all had even-par 36s on the front nine. I bogeyed holes 12 and 13 putting Kinney up by one shot.
Kinney made a great up and down on 15 from the edge of the hazard left of the green while I bogeyed from just over the green. Kinney’s tee shot on hole 16 did not let him go for the green in regulation. After a short wedge approach, Kinney proceeded to knock in a 15-20 foot par putt to remain up two strokes. Kinney made another nice up-and-down from the back of hole 17 while I four-putted, ending my chances.
Kinney ended up parring all nine holes on the back nine for a well-earned even par 72 and 149 total and the championship. It now looks like Kinney has “learned how to win.” Look for more titles from him in the future. Verlee and this writer finished tied for second, five strokes behind with a total of 154.
John Hodson captured his 10th county title, this time in the open division with his scores of 74 and 76 for a 150 total. Troy Parton captured the open net title with a net score of 148. Richard Conwell won the senior division with rounds of 83 and 81 for a 164 total. Stan Sadler and John Crain tied for senior net with scores of 152.
GINGERICH WINS OHIO AMATEUR
Howard County native Ty Gingerich added another win to his impressive résumé when he captured the Ohio Amateur.
Gingerich started the final round tied with Tyler Goecke and two strokes behind Troy Taylor II. Taylor birdied four of his last seven holes at Maketwah Country Club in Cincinnati to finish with a 69. But it would not be enough to stop the hot Gingerich, who birdied four holes on the front nine to take the lead and then put it away with birdies on Nos. 12, 13 and 14 and topped it off with an eagle on No. 15. His bogey-free round of 63 followed rounds of 67, 66 and 69. His 19-under par total of 265 put his name on a trophy bearing names such as Arnold Palmer, Frank Stranahan and John Cook.
The future certainly looks bright for the University of Cincinnati golfer.
INDIANA LEFTYS
The Indiana Leftys will host their tournament next weekend (Sept. 10-11) at Sandy Pines in Demotte. The entry deadline is this weekend so if you would like to have a great time golfing please contact this author. Anyone playing all their golf shots left-handed is welcome. You don’t have to be a low handicapper. You will meet a great group of guys while playing a great Indiana golf course.
LIONS CLUB
Green Acres is playing host to the Russiaville Lions Club golf outing on Saturday, Sept. 10 with a breakfast at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. If you are interested, send me an email and I will forward a QR code where you can sign up online.
FEDEX CUP
Rory McIlroy captured his third FedEx Cup with his come-from-behind win over No. 1-ranked player Scottie Scheffler. This year’s title was worth a cool $18 million for McIlroy. It was an especially noteworthy win as McIlroy has been very outspoken against LIV Golf and even helped organize PGA Tour players to make proposals for improving the PGA Tour. LIV Golf announced that six new players, including No. 2-ranked Cameron Smith, are joining that tour and will play this weekend.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
