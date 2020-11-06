Many of the golfers who visited Wildcat Creek this year might not have realized they were greeted by one of the finest golfers in Indiana in Eric Steger.
Steger’s father, Scott has been providing lessons at Wildcat Creek for a couple of years now as he is a friend of Wildcat president Neal Johnson. This last two-part article of the season will introduce Steger to Kokomo’s golfers.
As Eric Steger puts it “I had plans to start the season on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where I have full status after having lost my status on the Korn Ferry Tour the previous year. We played one event in Mexico and the COVID hit.”
This resulted in the season being canceled.
“At the end of March I was thinking of ways I could make some extra money and what else I could do for the year,” he said.
Johnson needed a little extra help and Steger has been spending one or two days a week at Wildcat ever since.
The break from the tour has allowed him to spend more time with his wife, Natalie, and their 18-month-old son and their new puppy. His wife is the Associate Director of Championships for the NCAA and is in charge of the ESPN partnership with the NCAA. Every NCAA Division I championship you see on ESPN (e.g. women’s basketball and softball) she basically runs.
His wife is fully supportive of him pursuing his golf dream of making it to the PGA Tour. But he admits the travel can take its toll.
“I also scrambled last minute and did my PGA pre-associate book work [the first step in becoming a PGA Class A pro] which made me able to play in all the state PGA section events,” Steger said.
And play he did! In July he won the Indiana Open at Rock Hollow with a 13-under-par score and its $5,000 winner’s check to join his father as the only father-son pair to win that event. Interestingly, they are the only father-son pair to win the Indiana Amateur with Steger accomplishing that in 2010.
With both of these events being around for around 100 years, you can see how significant this accomplishment is, especially when you consider how many great golfers came out of the state of Indiana and went onto the PGA Tour. Steger also won the Club Car Stroke Play in August with a 65 at Prairie View and the Indiana PGA Junior/Senior at Ulen Country Club with a 63.
Steger won another event, held at prestigious Sycamore Hills in Fort Wayne, that you won’t see on the Indiana PGA calendar. It was the National Pro Scratch which was an invitational with a $1,000 entry fee and he chose friend Kenny Cook from Noblesville as a partner.
In the four-ball event with 50 two-man teams from throughout the country, they were one shot back as the last group coming into the last hole of the second and final round. While Steger played well in the first round he was having some difficulty in the second round and was missing a lot of shots left.
His partner had already hit into the greenside bunker and as Steger tells it “I told myself to just aim 10-15 yards right and put a good move on it and you might pull it close to the pin or if not you will still be close to the green to make a par.” He hit it to about 6-8 inches and it lipped out. This got his team into a playoff where they won on the third hole with a par resulting in a $25,000 payday along with a Breitling watch.
While these events are noteworthy, you need to realize that he has had three second-place finishes on the Latinoamerica tour and a seventh-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour, even leading after two rounds.
Steger notes that “Winning is really hard. It doesn’t matter if you are at the state level, the minitour level or Korn Ferry, a lot of things have to go right for that week. Last year in the Latinoamerica in one of my second-place finishes I made two birdies in the playoff but lost to an eagle on the second playoff hole.”
There is not much time between Latinoamerica Tour events. Steger said he “would love to have a couple of extra days to explore. You get to see some amazing places throughout the world. Between rounds there is a lot of relaxing and watching Netflix.”
Sometime there is time to explore downtown and see the local monuments and other areas of attraction. For example in Ecuador he has taken a photo of himself straddling the equator. He has fished from the beach and ponds and keeps a collapsible rod in his golf back. He showed me a photo of a 20-pound tarpon caught in Honduras from one of the brackish ponds created at high tide.
His wife caddied at three or four tournaments including one in Nicaragua where we finished in second place after shooting 22-under par, losing by one shot. She also went to Jamaica and Mexico with him.
Steger pointed out that for the Latinoamerica Tour “every event we play is basically that country’s national open. Sponsors do an amazing job and they take a lot of pride in running their event.” He has played three tournaments on the Hanse-designed course used for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He also noted that the course in Ecuador is at more than 9,000 feet of elevation and the ball goes forever.
Asked what areas of his game he needs to improve to get to the next level he says “I have always been a really good putter and I drive the ball extremely straight. I am above average in length about 295 yards. I would say what has held me back is my wedges which are kind of average.”
When he plays against PGA Tour players he is amazed at how good their wedges are. He is working with tour instructor Scott Hamilton based out of Atlanta who travels with the tour and teaches about 10 players on tour.
In Part 2 of this story, we will cover Steger’s start in golf as well as what is in his future.
