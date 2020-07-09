Prior to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Open on June 25-28, Daniel Summerhays announced he was retiring from professional golf and returning to his alma mater, Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah, to serve as a teacher and the school’s golf coach.
The Utah Open was played on the Oakridge Country Club, a course Summerhays grew up playing every day. What a storybook ending it would have been if he had marched into the sunset with a victory. He sure came close.
Summerhays shot a final round 62. The nine-under-par round concluded almost three hours before the leaders finished. Summerhays ended up tied for first with Paul Haley II and Kyle Jones. In the playoff that ensued, Summerhays was eliminated with a bogey on the 515-yard, par-four first playoff hole that none of the players could reach in regulation. Jones would win his first title on the second playoff hole with a birdie.
Summerhays, 36, cited that he wanted to give back to the game, which is very noble. He won the 2007 Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Invitational as an amateur. His best PGA Tour finishes were a pair of seconds — in the 2012 Sanderson Farms Championship (losing in a playoff against Woody Austin) and in the 2014 Texas Open. Also in 2014, he finished fourth in the Memorial.
His best major finishes were a third in the 2016 PGA Championship and an eighth in the 2016 United States Open.
With career winnings of over $10 million, he doesn’t really need to work but wants to give other young players the opportunity he had.
If the name Summerhays seems familiar to you, it could be from some of his relatives. His grandfather Bruce played on the Champions Tour for many years and captured three titles. His brother Boyd has played on the PGA Tour and is the coach for Tony Finau. Boyd’s son Preston won the 2019 United States Junior Amateur and may turn out to be the best Summerhays. Preston’s younger sister Grace is also a very fine player.
USGA Coverage
NBC will now cover the USGA events that Fox Sports took over in 2015. You may recall back then that Fox Sports won a 12-year contract to televise all the USGA events including the United States Open. The COVID-induced delay of the 2020 United States Open into September posed a problem for Fox as it televises college football, the NFL and Major League Baseball. Not only that, Fox was losing money on the deal.
So now you can watch all the USGA events on NBC through the end of the contract which ends in 2026. Early round coverage will air on The Golf Channel, which is owned by NBC Universal. The USGA will continue to receive the reported $93 million annually for the broadcast rights.
Akshay Bhatia
Here is a new name to look out for in the future: Akshay Bhatia.
In 2018, Bhatia became the first back-to-back Boys Junior PGA Championship titles. He also was runner-up in the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur and captured the Dustin Johnson World Junior Tour Championship a year ago. He has the power to be competitive. He almost gets a mile-per-hour per pound; that is he creates over 120 mph in clubhead speed yet weighs only about 130 pounds. His swing coach is George Gankas, the same coach of Matthew Wolfe.
Bhatia skipped college golf and turned professional in September before he turned 18 in January. He already has a multi-year equipment deal with Callaway. He obtained status on Canada’s Mackenzie Tour, but the coronavirus led that tour to cancel its season. The delay will only serve to slow his climb to the PGA Tour by potentially a couple of years. One other thing I like is that he is left-handed!
