The Solheim Cup returns to U.S soil over the holiday weekend for the 17th edition. The competition pits women from the U.S. against women from Europe. It is the women’s equivalent to the men’s Ryder Cup. Hosting this year is the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
The U.S. team is seeking to return the cup to U.S. soil after losing it to Europe in 2019 when Suzanne Petterson holed a dramatic 7-foot putt on the last hole at Gleneagles in Scotland. Since the Solheim Cup’s beginning in 1990, the U.S. has won 10 of 16 events.
The Americans are captained by Pat Hurst while team Europe is led by Catriona Matthew. On paper, the Americans are favored as they have more players ranked in the top 20 including No. 1 Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica. However, team Europe has players who are well-known to those who follow women’s golf, names like Anna Nordqvist, Carlota Ciganda, Mel Reid, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Sophia Popov and Leona McGuire.
However, in a match play event, it is not always the best players who win. It is the players who play best on that given day. This year the difference could come down to the fact that the course will be full of American fans as travel restrictions will reduce the number of fans from Europe.
One thing is for sure, if you like exciting golf, this is one of the events you will not want to miss.
FEDEX CUP
The FedEx Cup is also up for grabs this weekend at the Tour Championship, which is being contested at East Lake in Atlanta.
Due to his impressive win last week over Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay starts the event at 10-under-par and other finalists less under par based on their standings. With this revised format now in place for several years, even those in places 26-30 who start at even-par could win the cup if they play some really good golf. Up for grabs is the first place prize of $15 million.
Don’t feel too bad for the last-place finisher. He gets $395,000. Every player in the finals is also guaranteed a spot in the 2022 Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship.
RYDER CUP
The Ryder Cup is only three weeks away. Captain Steve Stricker will select his six captain’s picks after the completion of the Tour Championship. Already qualified are Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Cantlay.
Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, should be a great venue with lots of drama. This is another event you do not want to miss.
BERNHARD LANGER
Maybe you missed it last weekend when the Champions Tour conducted its Ally Championship. In the first round Bernhard Langer fired a first round 64 on his 64th birthday. This was the first time he has shot his age. Langer is again leading the race to the Charles Schwab Cup, which he has already won five times.
PUTT FOR DOUGH?
All golfers have probably heard the expression ‘drive for show and putt for dough.’ In today’s game it’s the driving that dominates more than putting. The top tour players rank higher in Stroked Gained Driving than they do in Strokes Gained Putting. This is true even though the longest hitters rank pretty low in hitting fairways. Last week Cantlay tried to buck that trend with his record 14.6 strokes gained putting.
LIBERTY CUP
The Liberty Cup, a popular local interclub competition, will be played on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Kokomo Country Club. This year the competition is being modified to include handicap competition again. Five men will play gross, five will play net, five seniors will play net and two women will play gross and three net. Three of five scores will count on each hole for the men’s divisions. One of two scratch women and two of the three net will count on each hole. Without even knowing the players, I expect that the home course players will be tough to beat.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
