Tyler Strafaci recently captured the 2020 United States Amateur title at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
Strafaci added a second USGA title to the family as his grandfather Frank captured the 1935 Publinx title. The fifth-year senior at Georgia Tech was the second consecutive Yellow Jacket to claim the title. The telecast also served to whet the appetites of all golf fans to add Bandon Dunes to their bucket list.
Bandon Dunes now consists of five courses along the Oregon coast with the recent opening of the Sheep Ranch. What a great site for the match play format of the U.S. Amateur. You had all the elements to challenge any golfer — wind, firm fairways, highly contoured greens, difficult bunkers, cliffs and even fog.
Strafaci’s last four matches all went to the 18th hole where he would win all of them by a 1-up score. In the round-of-16 he eliminated Seguno Oliva Pinto when Pinto’s course-provided caddie brushed the sand in the greenside bunker on the last hole getting a loss-of-hole penalty for his player. Apparently some excellent caddies are oblivious to the rules of golf. That bunker had most of the sand blown out and the caddie was trying to determine how much sand remained.
In the quarterfinals, Strafaci eliminated notable mid-am player Stewart Hagestad. In the semis, Strafaci won the last hole and the match when Aman Gupta took three strokes to get out of the fairway bunker. Charles Osborn was the victim in the title match.
The U.S. Amateur is a great opportunity to see the players who will likely be appearing on the PGA Tour in a few years. The momentum changes as players win individual holes add to the excitement. Adding to the drama this year in the final match was the fog rolling in on the coastal perimeter holes delaying the match for five minutes until aiming points could be seen.
BRAIN TEASER
A certain lefty did two things he had never done before in a senior tournament recently. One I hope you can do someday and the other I hope you never do. He hit all 18 greens in regulation, had one three-putt and one one-putt and the rest were two-putts. How did he shoot a one-over par round of 73?
HOWARD CO. WRAPUP
Congratulations again to Ty Gingerich on his Howard County victory. It was great to see his entourage of parents, grandfather and friends take in the action Sunday afternoon.
AROUND PRO GOLF
Sophia Popov won the Women’s Open at Royal Troon. Golfers everywhere should take inspiration from Popov, who only a year ago considered giving up the game. Earlier this year she caddied for friend and long hitter Anne Van Dam. During the epidemic before the LPGA tour restarted, Popov won three events on the Cactus Tour, boosting her confidence. This should be another case of winning breeding winning.
How does Dustin Johnson shoot 80 and 80 at the Memorial and then shoot 30 under at the first FedEx Cup playoff event? Let’s just say he must have been in a better frame of mind. His 22nd tour win elevated him back to the number one ranking in both the FedEx Cup race as well as in the world golf ranking.
Phil Mickelson became the 20th member of the Champions Tour to win in his debut. After not qualifying for the next round of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Mickelson was looking for some competition to remain sharp. All he did was fire rounds of 61, 64 and 66 for a 22-under total of 191 to win by four strokes. Hopefully the birdie-fest will prime him for a good finish in the United States Open to be contested in a few weeks.
BRAIN TEASER ANSWER
“What a stupid I am.”
You might recognize this quote from Roberto De Vicenzo when he signed a score higher than he shot to miss a playoff for the 1968 Masters. That quote now applies to said lefty. The lefty was one over par because he received a two-stroke penalty for playing a ball from another players ball mark — or in golf terms — the “wrong place.”
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.