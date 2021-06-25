My previous article on the topic of how far the golf ball is traveling talked about how changes to the golf ball could be made to reign in distance.
There are other options. They could increase the lengths of fairway grass to decrease roll — at least for tour events. Keep in mind that today’s fairways are like “yesterday’s” greens. They could increase the length of the rough in pro events placing a greater penalty for missing the fairway. But I would hate to see a game where the driver is effectively taken out of the player’s hands. It wouldn’t be as exciting.
Clubs could even be modified to decrease distance. Today we have irons of the category called “players-distance” irons. They go from one to two clubs further albeit with some reduced spin. Some of us can recall the old Ping square-groove issue and the lawsuit that ensued. It will be difficult to reduce club specifications rendering current equipment obsolete so I would not expect that to happen.
Another option is to have separate rules for the pros and the average player or have a local rule for a given event. It could be via either the clubs or the ball. But the average golfer wants to play the same equipment (maybe not the shafts) as the pros. But if that comes with a downside, how do the equipment manufacturers market their products to the average player? They could still advertise their brand similar to how the Chevys in NASCAR are not the ones you can buy at your dealer.
If the Masters needs to keep buying more land and adding length to Augusta National, they will eventually run out of space. No one wants that to happen. They could be the first to force a limit on equipment to allow their course to be played as it was designed. They could get away with it as everyone would still want to play.
As you can gather, this is a difficult problem with no easy solutions. The USGA made its report public to be transparent with the data. It has not made any recommendations. This is a time where the USGA is looking for feedback and ideas. Maybe someone will come up with a novel solution.
The average golfer may not think there is a problem. But the game is taking longer to play and the costs of playing continue to rise — for all of us. And longer golf courses drive both time and cost in the wrong direction.
Golf should be for everyone. It is a great sport that teaches its players valuable lessons and grows their character. The USGA can see the big picture and we can’t keep going forward like we have in the past. It will eventually kill the game even if not in our lifetime. I am certainly willing to give up a few yards for the good of the sport. It won’t decrease my competitive nature nor decrease my enjoyment from the sport.
The USGA will next identify further research topics and gather input over the next year. Then, if it decides that rule changes should be made, it would allow time for manufacturers to comment before anything is finalized.
In February, the USGA provided an update. It has issued two areas of interest intended to drive further research. These relate to the potential to allow a local rule that would specify the use of clubs and/or balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances as well as a review of overall conformance specifications. Stakeholders have until Nov. 2 to provide any data and perspectives.
The USGA also has proposed three changes to the equipment rules. One would reduce the longest club length from 48 inches down to 46 inches. The other two relate to golf ball testing and testing tolerance. The comment period for these ends on Aug. 2.
Mike Davis is retiring as CEO of the USGA. Taking his place is the previous LPGA Tour commissioner, Mike Whan. Whan already has indicated that different sets of rules for the pros — something called bifurcation — is not a real concern to him. It will not be Whan who makes the decision. It will really be up to the smart people behind the scenes analyzing the data and considering the input of the various stakeholders.
U.S. OPEN
It’s fitting that Jon Rahm won the United States Open after losing a certain win when he tested positive for COVID at the Memorial while he led by six strokes going into the final round.
In the U.S. Open, Rahm’s final round 67 tied the low round of the tournament and allowed him to take the lead for good. Louis Ooshuizen’s errant drive on hole No. 17 cost him another tournament. Not only was it Rahm’s first major title, it allowed him to take a slim lead in the world golf rankings.
Until next time, have more fun playing more golf!
